Newcastle United could make a shock move for Kalvin Phillips in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie told GIVEMESPORT.

Phillips has been out of favour since arriving at the Etihad Stadium last summer and Downie believes he'd be an ideal addition to Eddie Howe's squad.

Newcastle United transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

It hasn't been the start to life at Premier League giants Man City Phillips would've wished for. Ever since signing on the dotted line last summer, the English international has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side splurged £45 million on the Leeds United man, with Phillips putting pen to paper on a reported £150,000-per-week contract.

But the move hasn't gone to plan with Phillips at the time of writing having mustered up a shocking combined total of 405 minutes across all competitions for City (Transfermarkt).

As such, there are reports he could be available for transfer in the upcoming summer window, with a number of Premier League sides sniffing around the combative midfielder.

It's claimed by The Evening Standard that West Ham United have registered an interest, as the Hammers eye up an adequate Declan Rice replacement.

Whereas The Daily Mirror make claim to the fact Liverpool are readying a surprise £35 million move for the struggling star.

However, amid the speculation, there are suggestions that Champions League-chasing Newcastle should pitch a move to the struggling City man.

What has Keith Downie said about Phillips to Newcastle?

Recognising the difficult season Phillips has had at City, Sky Sports reporter Downie tipped him to be a suitable summer candidate for Howe's side.

On Phillips and Newcastle's other midfield targets, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "If you look at some of the players they’re linked with, one plays for Man United, one plays for Man City and one plays for Chelsea.

"None of them play every week for these clubs, but they've got to those clubs for a reason. And I think he looks at Scott McTominay and he can see improvement in him.

"Personally, I think Kalvin Phillips would be a great signing for Newcastle, I really think he would fit in perfectly into the way they play. But whether they can get him out of Manchester City or not, I don't know.”

What would Phillips offer Newcastle if he joined?

Unsurprisingly, given his lack of action this season, Phillips' reputation has taken somewhat of a beating.

That's perfectly evident in his market value, which since joining City has plummeted by close to £15 million, having started at £45 million and now sitting at just over £30 million instead (Transfermarkt).

Regardless, Phillips still boasts plenty of qualities that would make him a worthwhile Newcastle signing, with FBref stating he ranks inside the top seven per cent of midfielders for tackles each match.

Add on top of that his supreme passing ability, which sees Phillips average close to 70 attempted passes each game, it's clear to see why Howe would be keen on landing the 27-year-old this summer.