Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could be an important player at St James' Park next season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies in January for a fee of £45 million from Everton; however, he has struggled to make a lasting impact in the North East.

Gordon has endured mixed fortunes at Newcastle United since he arrived at the club and has yet to register a goal or assist in his eight appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Two weeks ago, the England Under-21 international reacted furiously to being substituted on and off again by manager Eddie Howe in a 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, as per BBC Sport.

Howe was pretty relaxed about the incident in his post-match interview at the time, stating: "We want to embrace that, we love that about him, but in certain moments he needs a cool head as well."

Last weekend, the 45-year-old fielded Gordon from the start in what turned out to be a 3-0 defeat for the Magpies away to Aston Villa, with SofaScore rating the winger's display at 6.4/10 before he was substituted off for Miguel Almiron in the 56th minute.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Anthony Gordon?

Journalist Taylor thinks the best is yet to come from Gordon at Newcastle United and we could see a totally different version of him next season.

Asked whether he was surprised that Newcastle United signed Gordon in January, Taylor stated: "I am, but at the same time, I feel like in football, the narrative changes so quickly. At the time, it looked like a great signing. He's the sort of player that might not have a good season this season, but next season, he could start an electrifying form and everyone says again, oh, what a buy that was from Newcastle. It's like [Alexander] Isak, £63 million or whatever it was. A couple of months ago, when he couldn't stay fit, It looked like a massive mistake. But Isak now looks really good; he's playing really well, he's confident, he's consistent. It's given Newcastle a boost in their top-four pursuit. I feel like it's not the right time to judge Gordon."

Can Anthony Gordon prove to be a success at Newcastle United?

There's no doubt that Gordon can go on to be a success at Newcastle United and it would be unfair to judge him fully without allowing him a full season to showcase his credentials.

Despite his struggles in being able to impact games for the Magpies, his work ethic cannot go under the radar. FBRef shows that the 22-year-old has fared well against his positional peers in the top five divisions across Europe in the art of tackling, with Gordon making 2.7 successful challenges per 90 minutes across the last 365 days.

Looking ahead, the Liverpool-born attacker will hope to finish the season strongly as Newcastle United eye a dream top-four finish.