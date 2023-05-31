Newcastle United are confident they will hold on to Bruno Guimaraes, amid reports of a potential switch to Barcelona.

The new champions of La Liga are being linked with an £87million move for the Brazilian star but sources at Newcastle say a sale would be at odds with their vision for next season.

Guimaraes is a hugely important figure in Eddie Howe’s set-up and Newcastle are currently looking for new options in the transfer market to complement him. That is likely to be the case, rather than to consider moving him on to raise funds for a squad revamp.

Interest from Barcelona is not a complete surprise - as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also made checks on him this season.

Do Newcastle think Bruno will stay?

The feeling in Newcastle is that their star man will be staying with them into the 2023/24 season with fresh contract terms expected to be announced over the summer.

This is a key moment in Newcastle’s strategy to take a hold on being part of European football’s big guns.

Champions League football is confirmed and while Eddie Howe has a sensible approach planned - with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay - who The Sun report is valued at £50m - as one of his top choice targets - there is also going to be new pressure.

Could Newcastle make a marquee signing too?

The club’s owners see this as the perfect opportunity to make their first superstar signing and the fact Howe wants new creativity in his side means they might inject cash for a wide forward.

PSG star Neymar has been linked and is among the glitzy names eyed by some in Newcastle's corridors of power.

Any success at the club will always be balanced out by the fact more established European heavyweights will see their best players as attainable.

That may well be the case with Barcelona and Guimareas, if they can raise cash.

Sources in Spain accept that there is admiration for Guimaraes but there is skepticism about how it could come through in their current situation.

What happens next with Barcelona?

The club are working on offloading players to open up their ability to manoeuvre in the market and also need to tie down the likes of Gavi and Ronald Araujo to fresh contracts. But ahead of Guimaraes there has been an expectation that the likes of Manchester City pair Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva would be key targets if they were to start spending soon - and let’s not forget the dream signing of Lionel Messi.

Messi is due to make a decision on his future very soon and has an offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, but has been hoping Barca could come up with an offer.

It could well be that Barca and Newcastle do have conversations over the coming weeks—the Premier League side have an eye on one of Barca’s players, in the shape of Ferran Torres.