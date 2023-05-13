Newcastle United target James Maddison has been "wowed" by the St. James Park atmosphere amid rumours of a summer move, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison is expected to leave Leicester City regardless of their outcome this season, with Newcastle currently the front runners to land his signature.

Newcastle United transfer news - James Maddison

Newcastle will once again enter the race to sign Maddison at the end of the season, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The Leicester midfielder was a target for the Magpies during last summer's transfer window, but ultimately a move failed to materialise.

Instead, it's claimed by the report that Newcastle will return for the 26-year-old at the end of the current campaign, with the North-East outfit's recruitment team keen on his services.

Maddison's £110,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of next season and Eddie Howe's side are believed to be confident of landing the England international at a cutthroat price, irrespective of Leicester's Premier League status.

The Foxes are currently languishing towards the bottom of the table and could drop out of the Premier League altogether.

However, there is a growing consensus that even if Leicester manage to fend off the drop, the Coventry-born star will depart the club when the season concludes.

Despite this, the former Norwich City man has given no indication on where he'd want to play his football next season, with Newcastle tipped as the favourites right now.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Maddison to Newcastle?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Jacobs said: "I think that James Maddison has been at St. James's Park and has been quite wowed by the atmosphere, the culture and Newcastle are flying, so they do stand a very realistic possibility.

"I've always said many times, because Newcastle’s interest in Maddison dates back to last summer, it will only be this summer when Maddison goes. If Leicester go down, it will obviously be definite and there'll be a tremendous deal to be had.

"But I think even if they stay up, I expect Maddison to leave Leicester regardless.”

How much might Maddison cost Newcastle?

Given the precarious position Leicester find themselves in, there has been little indication as to how much Newcastle might be asked to fork out for Maddison.

A report from The Telegraph earlier in the year suggested Leicester were keen to land a figure in the region of £50 million for their departing midfield maestro.

But that was before it looked likely the Foxes would be playing in the Championship next season, with Maddison now expected to be available for much cheaper.

Add into the mix he has just one year left on his contract and it's clear Leicester's strong negotiating position has evaporated somewhat.

Not that Howe or the Newcastle hierarchy will care too much, as it looks like the Magpies could snatch a bargain when the transfer window opens.