Fans have spotted the hilarious moment ex-Tottenham left back Danny Rose realised that Hugo Lloris was the post-match talking head following Spurs' 6-1 hammering from Newcastle United on Sunday.

Tottenham have had it rough lately; being knocked out of the Champions League, Antonio Conte leaving as head coach, a last minute loss to relegation contenders Bournemouth last week, and just one win in five.

It was unsurprising therefore, that fans were not so hopeful going into this crucial clash against Newcastle.

Tottenham spanked by Newcastle after early onslaught

1-0... 2-0... 3-0... 4-0... 5-0!

Spurs found themselves 5-0 down inside just 21 minutes!

The Tottenham fans were struck dumb. No matter how bad they thought things were at their club, no one saw this coming.

It was so embarrassing that fans were seen flooding out of St James' Park following Newcastle's fifth goal.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who must have felt glad to escape the spotlight after a dire first half, was substituted at half-time for back-up keeper Fraser Forster.

Danny Rose's hilarious reaction to Lloris interview

Ex-Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose was on the Sky Sports for the game, and to his disbelief, it was the man who had conceded five goals in the first half and subbed off due to how poorly he was playing, who was doing the post-match interview.

As the cut away was announced, fans spotted the shocked, wide-eyed expression on Rose's face after hearing Lloris' name being introduced.

This will not be the last we see of this hilarious face - definitely one for the meme accounts.

It was one to rival the expression on Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy's face after disbelief at his own screamer to put the Magpies 3-0 up in just nine minutes.

To Sky Sports' delight, but everybody else's bemusement, the Spurs goalkeeper was the one who spoke on the terrible performance.

Hugo Lloris' post-match interview

In the very awkward interview, Lloris glumly stated: "It's very embarrassing... we should apologise to the fans."

Barely being able to look at the reporter, the Frenchman admitted they were no match for Newcastle and that they were late in every aspect of the game in the first half.

Newcastle's five goals in 21 minutes is the second-fastest time a team has achieved that in Premier League history, with Manchester City holding the record - scoring five goals in 18 minutes against Watford in 2019.

Ending the frosty interview, Lloris simply added: "It's really painful today."