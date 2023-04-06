Newcastle United have set their sights on a summer move for Scott McTominay, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

McTominay has failed to nail down a permanent role in the Manchester United starting-11, with Jones tipping the Scottish international to add much-needed depth to Newcastle's squad.

Newcastle United transfer news - Scott McTominay

As per a January report in The Athletic, Newcastle have a long-standing interest in McTominay, with Eddie Howe said to hold an interest in signing the United man.

The report suggests Howe is a big fan of McTominay's on-the-ball ability and the Newcastle manager would be interested in working with him.

It's claimed the Newcastle hierarchy were considering an ambitious January swoop, but were made aware United were unwilling to sell to a Champions League rival mid-season.

McTominay's game time under new boss Erik ten Hag has been limited, especially given Casemiro's elevated role in the United starting-11 since arriving from Real Madrid in the summer.

While the Red Devils may have got their wish in keeping hold of McTominay in January, rumours of a move to Newcastle continue to gather pace.

What has Dean Jones said about McTominay to Newcastle?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted Newcastle could revive their interest in McTominay this summer.

On the 26-year-old's future, Jones said: "Newcastle like Scott McTominay, but it's not because of his goal-scoring, but because they believe he’d be a really effective squad player.

"They're looking to build this team towards becoming something that can hold themselves not just in the Premier League, but also start to establish themselves in Europe.

"McTominay is a good player and he does turn in some good performances, but I still don't think we should get too excited because he scored a few goals.”

How has McTominay performed this season?

McTominay, who pockets a reported £60,000 per week at United, was thrust into the headlines last month after netting a brace during national side Scotland's emphatic 2-0 victory over Spain.

Taking home a deserved Player of the Match award, McTominay finished the game as the highest-rated player on the pitch, according to FotMob.

A high point in an otherwise pretty drab campaign for United, McTominay's double for Scotland against Spain matched his total number of goals for the campaign put together, with the midfield anchor having netted twice in 33 appearances for United (Transfermarkt).

Used primarily as a backup rotational player for United, McTominay may sense an opportunity to find more minutes with a move to Newcastle this summer.