Newcastle United are facing a major issue in their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, if the Magpies manage to wrap up a deal for the centre-back, Jones thinks it would be a "sensational move".

Newcastle transfer news — Marc Guehi

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are interested in signing Guehi this summer.

The Tyneside club have made a positive start to the transfer window by bringing in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. As per Sky Sports, the Italian cost them £55m, so they have shown that they are not afraid to spend money.

Eddie Howe's work in the transfer market does not look over yet, though, as he now considers a swoop for Guehi.

He was a key player for Palace last season, missing just one game in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Marc Guehi and Newcastle?

Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT that Palace have put a huge £60m price tag on Guehi, which he cannot see Newcastle paying.

On their interest in the 23-year-old, the journalist said: "The problem is Crystal Palace have put an early valuation on him of £60m. I'm not convinced that I can see them spending that money but, at the end of the day, Palace don't actually want him to go, so I understand the reasons for it.

"I think it'd actually be a sensational move to get a player like this, but also it flies in the face of them being cautious and worrying about FFP. They'd basically be spending the same on Marc Guehi as they did on Sandro Tonali, so it would be extremely bold."

Are Newcastle looking at any other defenders?

As well as central defence, it appears that Howe is also keen to strengthen in the full-back position.

Last month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle wanted to sign Arsenal's Kieran Tierney as soon as possible. He found starts hard to come by in the previous campaign, making just six in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt), so the left-back may be open to a transfer this summer.

If the Magpies fail to land the Scotland international, there is a chance that they could move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. According to the Daily Mirror, the former Brighton man is one name on Newcastle's list of potential targets.

Howe's side had the joint-best defensive record in the top flight last term. As shown on WhoScored, they only conceded 33 goals. Nevertheless, it seems their backline is an area that could still be strengthened.

It is not a complete surprise. With Newcastle competing in the Champions League this upcoming season, Howe will want more quality and options in his squad.

Does that mean they should go out and spend £60m on Guehi? Not necessarily. With that being said, the Tyneside outfit will be desperate to keep their spot in the top four, which may be a bit trickier this time around, as you would expect the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool to improve after their difficult campaigns. It means Howe's bosses may need to make one or two more big signings.