Highlights Newcastle United forward Harvey Barnes has been ruled out of action for a longer period than expected, presenting an opportunity for another player to step up.

Summer signing Barnes has had limited playing time under manager Eddie Howe and suffered a season-ending injury after just 12 minutes on the pitch against Sheffield United.

Transfer insider Dean Jones suggests that Anthony Gordon, who joined Newcastle from Everton, is likely to benefit from Barnes' absence and receive more opportunities to prove himself.

Eddie Howe’s side currently boast nine points having won and lost three games apiece but admittedly, have endured a difficult early run of fixtures.

Newcastle latest news – Harvey Barnes

In the early stages of 2023/24, they’ve had to face Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Aston Villa, which every football fan admit is a very tall order. Still, summer signing Barnes has not been given much of an opportunity to shine under Howe’s tutelage having played just 185 minutes of football thus far.

Having signed for Newcastle from Leicester City for £39m, Barnes was looking to cement his name into the forefront of Howe’s plans. Unfortunately for the one-cap Englishman, his season has been cut cruelly short as was hooked via an injury in the 12th minute against Sheffield United.

The £80,000-a-week earner bagged a rightful big-money move to Tyneside on the back of an impressive return in front of goal in 2022/23, despite the Foxes being succumbing to the drop. Barnes, 25, scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League outings and was his previous employer’s brightest star in a relegation-worthy campaign.

Harvey Barnes - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Leicester City 187 45 32 6 0 Leicester City U21 32 10 6 2 0 West Bromwich Albion 28 9 8 1 0 Barnsley FC 25 5 5 1 0 Milton Keynes Dons 21 6 1 1 0 Newcastle United 7 1 1 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

One goal and assist apiece came in Barnes’ first domestic showing for Howe and his entourage this season, though he failed to register another goal contribution in the five games following. Granted, competition for places at the Magpies is at an all-time high, and he would've needed to step up his game to be considered as a regular under the Newcastle boss.

Regardless, his absence will come as a massive blow especially with the mid-week distraction of Champions League football underway. Howe will understand having as much depth as possible would be ideal as things stand.

£45m star can benefit from Barnes’ absence – Dean Jones

On the ‘pretty cruel’ situation, transfer insider Jones understands he’ll be out of action for a significant period. The reliable reporter also insisted that Anthony Gordon, who joined the club for £45m from Everton in the summer, will be granted more opportunities in Barnes’ absence. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Yeah, I heard this morning that he does look like he's facing a bit of a lengthy layoff. It was unfortunate for him. I mean, he only touched the ball about four times before injury forced him off in that game. “It's pretty cruel for Barnes because that was a game where he really did have an opportunity not just to make a rare start, but to actually make a mark in a game that obviously Newcastle won very convincingly and as it was, Anthony Gordon ends up being the one that can make the most of the situation. He had great fun in that match and continues to get back to the form we used to see of him.”

How long will Harvey Barnes be out for?

The 25-year-old was seen limping off in just the 12 minute of Newcastle’s 8-0 thrashing over Sheffield United. It’ll come as a massive shame for the Burnley-born talent seeing as he had finally been granted his first start in the black and white of Newcastle.

And given his side managed to put eight past the Premier League strugglers, Barnes would’ve thrived in the free-flowing attacking display and could’ve upped his tally for the season. However, The Guardian have now reported the wide man could spend an extensive spell on the sidelines as he awaits a finalised verdict from a specialist.

When asked if Barnes could be out for some time, Howe responded...

“Yes, we’re fearing it’s going to be. It’s difficult. I don’t want to put a time on it until we get confirmation from the specialist, but I think it will be months rather than weeks.”

Will Eddie Howe be given the England job?

Current England chief Gareth Southgate is like Marmite – you either love him or hate him, though many supporters have begun to turn on him, whether it be for his poor team selections or inability to win a trophy. And Howe - among others - is tipped to replace him should the former Middlesbrough defender be sacked, per MailOnline.

Given the stellar job he has done at St James’ Park, there’s little surprise that Howe’s name is creeping up into the majority of clamour surrounding who could be the next international boss.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT is a ‘contender’ to replace Southgate, who seems on his last legs. He also suggested that Howe could be relieved of his domestic duties should they hit a poor run of form which, in turn, would make him a shoo-in to become Southgate’s successor.

Eddie Howe - Managerial Career Team Appointed In charge until Matches Points per game Newcastle United 08/11/21 - 82 1.78 Bournemouth 14/10/12 01/08/21 355 1.43 Burnley 16/01/11 12/10/12 86 1.42 Bournemouth 31/12/08 15/01/11 102 1.67 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Of course, it would be a disaster for the Newcastle faithful given the transformative effect he has had on the club since being appointed in November 2021, averaging 1.78 points per match over his 82-match tenure as Magpies boss.