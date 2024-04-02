Highlights Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Eddie Howe signed the England star while he was manager at Bournemouth.

Ramsdale's potential move to Newcastle could offer him the playing time he currently lacks at Arsenal.

Arsenal could see goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale depart the club in the summer transfer window with Newcastle United appearing to reignite their interest in the shot-stopper, according to a report.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners back in 2021 despite suffering back-to-back Premier League relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United respectively, and many were surprised as it took him just three league games on the bench in his debut season before he dislodged Bernd Leno from the starting lineup under Mikel Arteta. A strong run of form followed whilst he was between the sticks, and the Gunners only narrowly missed out on Champions League football that season in what was a sign of things to come under the Spaniard.

Last season's title challenge saw Ramsdale at the heart of Arsenal's success as they finished second in the top-flight, though a shock came last summer when the club completed a move for Brentford's David Raya on a loan-to-buy deal. This season has seen the Spaniard feature in the majority of their games; harmful not only to Ramsdale's immediate future, but any chances of an England call-up. And with Newcastle looking to sign another top quality keeper alongside Nick Pope, the Daily Mail suggests that the Magpies have reignited their interest to end his season from hell in north London.

Eddie Howe is a Big Fan of Aaron Ramsdale

The Newcastle boss managed the goalkeeper at Bournemouth

The report by the Daily Mail suggests that Newcastle have rekindled their interest in Ramsdale ahead of a potential swoop. The England international is keen to begin playing regular football once again after being made second fiddle to Raya at the Emirates, and by assessing his options, Newcastle’s interest could well be enticing to him.

Newcastle’s number one is Nick Pope when fit, but the giant goalkeeper is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury and that means Martin Dubravka is currently the man Eddie Howe prefers in his ranks. Dubravka is 35 years of age and entering the twilight of his career, whilst Pope is 32 - meaning that Howe and Newcastle’s transfer chiefs are targeting a younger, forward-thinking goalkeeper who can be in the setup for years to come.

Related Newcastle Will Soon Identify Top Sporting Director Candidate Newcastle United are on the lookout for a new sporting director after placing Dan Ashworth on gardening leave at St. James' Park.

Howe is a fan of Ramsdale having been his boss at Bournemouth before suffering relegation with the Cherries, and with his game time dwindling thanks to Arteta’s preference to start Raya amid his better distribution, it’s a move that has paid off handsomely with Arsenal still firmly in the race for the Premier League title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale has only featured in two Premier League games since mid-September for Arsenal; both coming against Brentford as a result of David Raya's ineligibility against his parent club.

If Ramsdale was to leave, the Daily Mail further suggest that Patrick Schulte - currently of MLS outfit Columbus Crew - has been targeted, though any move for Ramsdale would hinge on a deal being brokered with Newcastle.

Aaron Ramsdale Would be a Perfect Signing for Newcastle

The England international could represent the future at St James' Park

Whilst Pope has been an inspired signing for Newcastle throughout the majority of his time in the north east, there are still doubts over his kicking ability and general play, despite his shot-stopping arguably being the best in the Premier League.

At the age of 32, and with Dubravka likely to move on at the end of next season, there could well be a real reason to add Ramsdale to their ranks, given that his distribution has been key to Arsenal's rise in the league. Given Newcastle are becoming a side who favour possession and pace to hit teams on the counter attack, Ramsdale - dubbed "exceptional" by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta - almost fits perfectly into Howe's mantra.

Related Newcastle 'Scouting' Giorgio Scalvini After Botman Injury Newcastle United have been running the rule over Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini ahead of potentially launching a bid in the summer

And with the likes of former teammates Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie currently plying their trade at St. James' Park, alongside fellow England internationals Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon, there wouldn't be too much of a bedding in process for the Stoke-born keeper.