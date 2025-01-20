Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs showing interest in signing Villarreal winger Alex Baena, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies, alongside Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich, have been named as one of the clubs who have activated the Spanish winger's release clause, amid his impressive season in Spain.

According to Fichajes, multiple clubs are willing to pay Baena’s exit fee, standing at €60m (£51m), and have taken firm steps to explore his potential move in January.

Newcastle are reportedly seen as ‘strong contenders’, alongside Forest, who have shown ‘clear interest’ in bringing the 23-year-old to the Premier League this month.

Alex Baena Eyed by Newcastle

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to Fichajes, Baena has yet to make a decision regarding his future, with multiple high-level clubs intensifying their efforts to land the Spaniard in recent days, including Newcastle.

The ‘extraordinary’ 23-year-old has been impressive for Villarreal ever since joining from Girona in August 2021, and is having another promising season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 17 La Liga appearances.

Baena still has more than three years left on his contract in Spain, which expires in June 2028, although interested clubs can bypass negotiations with Villarreal by paying his aforementioned release clause.

Newcastle have yet to make any new signings in January, but are thought to be targeting a new winger to replace Miguel Almiron, now a target for Atlanta United.

The Paraguayan international has been heavily linked with a return to MLS and now appears to be nearing a departure from St James’ Park, after struggling for regular game time under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have ended their six-game winning streak in the Premier League following their heavy 4-1 home loss to Bournemouth, and will face Southampton away next on Saturday.

Alex Baena's Villarreal Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 17 Goals 4 Assists 5 Expected goals 4.0 Expected assisted goals 5.3 Minutes played 1,371

