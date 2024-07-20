Highlights Newcastle wouldn't block Eddie Howe from leaving for England if he were to be offered the job.

Howe is admired by the FA as a potential candidate to replace Southgate, although a decision is far from being made.

Newcastle's Saudi owners admire coaches like Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna, but they aren't succession-planning yet.

Eddie Howe has been linked with the vacant England job this week after Gareth Southgate's departure, with Newcastle admiring a number of other managers such as Brentford's Thomas Frank and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna, should the Englishman decide to take the role, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Southgate stepped down from his national team duties, after eight years in the position, leading England to two major tournament finals and one semi-final. Several links to several coaches have inevitably circulated around the job, with Newcastle's Howe one of those rumoured to be in the running.

The former Bournemouth boss is reportedly 'open' to replacing Southgate, although few concrete links have verified this information. Jacobs has revealed that if a proposal was made by the FA to Howe, then Newcastle wouldn't stand in his way of making the switch. While the Tyneside club aren't actively succession planning, Jacobs has cited Frank and McKenna as two managers the ownership are fond of.

Newcastle Wouldn't Block Howe Leaving for England

The coach has enjoyed a meteoric rise

After retiring early from his playing career, Howe has forged an overwhelmingly successful career on the touchline. Taking Bournemouth from the brink of the National League all the way to the top flight, the Buckinhamshire-born man is one of England's most established coaches in the modern era.

Inevitably, this has led to rumours linking him to the national team job, with ex-England defender Jamie Carragher naming Howe as the best man for the role 'by a street'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on the Howe links, Jacobs revealed that Newcastle wouldn't prevent the manager from taking the opportunity:

"Newcastle want to keep Eddie Howe but that doesn't mean they will block him from speaking to the FA should an interview be offered. Howe is part of Newcastle's long-term plans, but the England vacancy doesn't come around too often and Newcastle would respect Howe's wishes if, after doing everything they can to keep him, he decides he wants to replace Gareth Southgate. But we are miles from that scenario. The FA will first conduct a thorough process and there is no singular frontrunner yet."

Managerial Statistical Comparison Stat Howe Southgate Frank McKenna Matched Managed 668 286 396 131 Wins 292 138 175 75 Draws 136 64 95 36 Lossess 240 84 126 20 Win Percentage 43.7% 48.3% 44.2% 57.25% Honours EFL Championship 2014/15 Toulon Tournament 2016 Syrenka Cup 2010 N/A

Newcastle Admire Frank and McKenna

Three other coaches are also liked by the Saudi owners

While the FA are clearly not far along their process of finding the next England job, Howe is evidently in the sphere of possible candidates. The Newcastle ownership aren't planning for Howe's exit, but are said to have admirered the likes of Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna in the past, with all these potentially in the pipeline for a future role within the north-east club.

In his chat with GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed more on this list of names:

"It's also way too early to be considering names who might replace Howe. Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel would be welcome to job offers in England. Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna are admired by Newcastle's leadership team. And Unai Emery, when at Villarreal, was Newcastle's original choice to replace Steve Bruce, but he rejected the role. "Newcastle will be undertaking normal succession planning, not specifically initiated by Southgate's departure or out of any panic that Howe's departure is imminent. They are hoping Howe doesn't want to leave, and right now he is simply one name on a list of options for the England job in the early stages of a process."

Frank has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the past, and is highly thought of due to his achievements with Brentford, in establishing the Bees as a Premier League club. Meanwhile, McKenna was supposedly considered for both of these aforementioned roles this summer, before deciding to stay at Ipswich, whom he led to promotion to the top flight last season.

