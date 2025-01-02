Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sell goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to Al-Shabab this month, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Magpies have entered 2025 in excellent form after five wins in a row in all competitions, closing out 2024 with a thumping 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

But one of the players who started that game is now on the verge of leaving St James' Park permanently as Eddie Howe's side look to raise funds to bolster their squad in the winter window to push for Champions League football.

Al-Shabab Agree Dubravka Deal

Goalkeeper's contract expires in the summer

According to a report from Saudi outlets, a final agreement has been found between Newcastle United and Al-Shabab for Dubravka to make the move to the Middle East in the January transfer window.

The Slovakian shot-stopper's current contract at St James' Park is due to expire in the summer, so this is an opportunity for Newcastle to bring in some cash for a player who was set to exit this year anyway in a position where they have plenty of options.

Nick Pope is the current number one while Howe's side also splashed £20m on Vlachodimos Odysseas in the summer, although he has barely featured since his arrival from Nottingham Forest. The club are also still interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, although a deal is more viable in the summer.

"Exclusive | Al-Shabab Club, a competitor in the Saudi Football League, has reached a final agreement with the English club Newcastle to purchase the remainder of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka’s contract during the current winter period, according to exclusive sources for Asharq Al-Awsat."

Dubravka, who has been described as "outstanding", had been linked with a move to Saudi in the summer and GIVEMESPORT sources revealed recently that it was unclear if he would be willing to move there mid-season.

Martin Dubravka 2024/25 stats (all comps) Games 6 Goals conceded 1 Clean sheets 5

However, with a deal now agreed it could move quickly and Newcastle will have some extra funds to navigate the window with as they look to strengthen their squad. Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron could also move on having been made available for transfer.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/01/2025.