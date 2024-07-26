Highlights Newcastle United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke.

After missing out on Michael Olise, the Magpies identified the Chelsea forward as their primary target.

Eddie Howe has been seeking an upgrade on Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea star Noni Madueke as the Magpies close in on signing the right-winger, according to Football Insider.

The report suggests Madueke has emerged as a primary target for Newcastle after the club missed out on Michael Olise, who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window.

The St James’ Park outfit have set their sights on a right-sided attacker amid doubts over Miguel Almiron's future and due to wanting an upgrade on Jacob Murphy.

The pair scored just six Premier League goals between them in the previous campaign, forcing the Magpies to explore several options in the market this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have recently been linked with Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville and Juventus' Matias Soule, with both forwards still expected to depart their respective clubs before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Newcastle have been unable to make several high-profile signings thanks to dealing with concerns over profit and sustainability rules in June, resulting in them announcing just two outfield deals involving defender Lloyd Kelly and left-back Lewis Hall.

Magpies Pinpoint Madueke as Leading Target

Howe sees Chelsea man as significant upgrade

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have pinpointed Madueke as their first-choice target and ‘a significant improvement’ on their current options on the right wing, Almiron and Murphy, resulting in them succeeding in agreeing personal terms.

Cole Palmer’s meteoric rise last season saw Madueke forced to contend with reduced minutes under then-Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino, with the Englishman starting just 13 Premier League games for the Blues.

Since joining from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, the forward has made 46 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering three assists.

Madueke, who has been described as 'lightning-fast' by respected journalist Nizaar Kinsella, is currently with Chelsea on their pre-season tour in the United States and featured in their 2-2 draw with Wrexham earlier this week.

Noni Madueke Chelsea Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 23 5 2 FA Cup 6 1 1 EFL Cup 5 2 0

The England U21 international spent time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy before heading abroad to join PSV in 2017, where he made 51 appearances in the Eredivisie and racked up 20 goal contributions.

After an impressive campaign in the Netherlands in the 2021/22 season, the right-sided attacker was eyed by several clubs in the Premier League, but Chelsea eventually won the race for his signature for a fee of £29million.

Tyneside Giants Join Race for Chalobah

Premier League clubs have been put on red alert

Newcastle have joined Premier League rivals West Ham United, Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, GMS sources have revealed.

Multiple top-division clubs have been put on red alert in recent days after the central defender was left out of his current employers' squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Despite impressing in the second half of the previous campaign, the 25-year-old is allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, GMS sources have been informed.

The former England under-21 international still has four years remaining on his current deal, while the Blues are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £30million for their academy graduate.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.