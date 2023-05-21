Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara are 'key targets' for Newcastle United's summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Eddie Howe is looking to continue the club's successful recruitment policy with the RB Leipzig duo, who 'fit the bill' following on from their big-money signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, who have all impressed on Tyneside.

Newcastle United transfer news - Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara

With the prospect of a Champions League place on the horizon, Newcastle will be expected to make serious investments in their playing squad over the summer to meet the demands of European football alongside the domestic campaign.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Amadou Haidara, two impressive midfielders who both play for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, have been linked to the club. Szoboszlai is a Hungarian international who has scored 18 goals in 88 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons.

As per Sky Sports Germany, he has a €70 million (£61 million) release clause at the German club and was watched by Newcastle scouts during Leipzig's 2-1 win over Bremen on Sunday. His 96th-minute winner probably went down a treat.

Malian international Haidara also played and has been something of a long-term target for Howe and Newcastle. It remains to be seen if Leipzig would let both players depart this summer.

What has Jones said about Newcastle, Szoboszlai and Haidara?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "These two players are ones that I've had highlighted to me as key targets. They do fit profiles of positions that are looking at so they would make a lot of sense.

"The challenge is to bring in players of a certain level and that is to get in people that are like Bruno, like Botman, like Isak. And that's where they've got to continue to make steps. I think Szoboszlai and Haidara do fit that bill."

Who should Newcastle sign out of Szoboszlai and Haidara?

Valued at a combined £50m by Transfermarkt, both players would certainly add depth and quality to Newcastle's squad but if they were to prioritise one it should be Szoboszlai.

Haidara is a talented central midfielder but would not really elevate Howe's squad given they already have Bruno, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff competing for those positions.

Szoboszlai, on the other hand, can play on either flank or as a 10 and is a perpetual goal threat, set-piece specialist and quality passer of the ball. At 22, he is a star in the making and has the profile to set the Premier League alight in a team like Newcastle's.