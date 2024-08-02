Highlights Nottingham Forest have decided not to sell Morgan Gibbs-White despite interest from top Premier League clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been dealt a major blow in their bid to strengthen their squad after Nottingham Forest decided they won't sell Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest have been struggling with financial issues in recent times and were dealt a two-point deduction last season after breaching PSR limits, which saw them with some decisions to make in the transfer window this summer.

However despite heavy interest from a number of top Premier League clubs this summer, Forest have made the decision not to cash in on their star playmaker this summer in what is considered a big blow to those sides.

Gibbs-White to Stay At Nottingham Forest

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal interested

The England youth international was the stand-out performer for the Reds in the 2023/24 season as they avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth, registering five goals and ten assists in 37 appearances in the top flight.

That has attracted the interest of Champions League clubs Arsenal and Aston Villa, as well as mega-rich Newcastle and Chelsea, but Forest have no intention of letting him leave this summer and see him as a key part of their long-term future.

Morgan Gibbs-White Premier League statistics 2023/24 Games 35(2) Goals 5 Assists 10

The 24-year-old, who was dubbed as "absolutely sensational" by Danny Murphy during the season, joined Forest in a deal worth up to £40million from Wolves and has become a key man under Nuno Espirito Santo, despite the manager not using him much during their time together at Molineux.

Aston Villa have had a very busy transfer window so far with Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenchea, Samuel Iling-Junior, Amadou Onana, Cameron Archer, Lewis Dobbin and Ian Maatsen all joining the club ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

Newcastle on the other hand have had a quiet window with Lloyd Kelly joining on a free transfer from Bournemouth, while Vlachadimos Odysseas and John Ruddy strengthening their goalkeeper department.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No Nottingham Forest player registered more assists than Morgan Gibbs-White in 2023/24.

Aston Villa and Newcastle Focus on Defensive Transfers

Talks on for major deals to happen

With a move for Gibbs-White dead in the water, Villa and Newcastle have both turned their attentions elsewhere in order to strengthen their squad.

Newcastle are putting their big money towards a move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, with initial talks opened between the two clubs about a potential deal. Any transfer is in the early stages but it would be considered a "significant coup", considering there is a lot of competition for his signature.

As for Villa, they are looking at alternative attacking options and have been strongly linked with a move for Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix, but must raise funds before they can strike a deal.

They have now opened talks with Fulham over a potential sale of defender Diego Carlos, who is open to a move away from Villa Park after two seasons in the Premier League in claret and blue.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.