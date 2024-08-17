Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could depart the club before the transfer deadline, with Newcastle United, Fulham, Aston Villa and Chelsea among the clubs reportedly interested in signing him according to Paul Joyce.

The Reds kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a trip to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. But, as the new campaign got underway, eyebrows were raised when Gomez was absent from the squad at Portman Road.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Merseyside outfit so far, with no incomings and just a handful of outgoings. Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara departed on free transfers, while Fabio Carvalho completed a permanent move to Brentford earlier this week.

Gomez ‘considering’ future

He is Liverpool’s current longest-serving player

Gomez didn’t travel to Ipswich with the Liverpool squad for their opening Premier League game, and instead remained on Merseyside in the midst of ongoing speculation over his future. According to The Times, the 27-year-old is considering his transfer options ahead of the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea have all been credited with interest in the defender, as well as clubs abroad. While there are no guarantees he will leave Anfield this summer, the article suggests his omission from the squad is a result of honest discussions between the player and the club.

It has been claimed any move would not be cheap due to his versatility and value to the squad, which was evident last season when he performed at centre-back, left back, right back, and even in midfield. He is the current longest-serving player in the Liverpool squad, having joined from Charlton back in 2015. He reportedly earns £85,000 per-week at Anfield, and has three years remaining on his contract.

Joe Gomez 2023/24 stats for Liverpool in all competitions Appearances 51 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 3,133

Gomez has amassed over 200 appearances for the Reds over eight years, but had numerous extended spells on the sidelines through injury in that time. He last signed a contract extension in 2022, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027.

Liverpool ‘set to move’ for Goncalo Inacio

He is under contract at Sporting CP until 2027

Elsewhere, Liverpool continue to be linked with Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, after reports of their interest first emerged last summer. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the Reds are expected to step up their pursuit of the player in the coming days and will meet with his agent.

The article acknowledges Inacio is a crucial player under manager Ruben Amorim, as he helped them to a league title in Portugal last term. However, he is not unattainable for clubs with the financial power of those in the Premier League.

Inacio joined Sporting’s academy set-up back in 2012, and he progressed through the youth ranks before making his first team debut in 2020. The 22-year-old has now amassed over 170 senior appearances for the club, and scored 16 goals in that time.

He signed a new deal with the Portuguese side 12 months ago, and his current contract is set to expire in 2027. Signing an extension also meant his release clause rose from €45million to €60million.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.