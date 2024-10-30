Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both in the race to sign Hammarby prodigy Bazoumana Toure in the coming months, with the 18-year-old Ivorian having burst onto the scene in Scandinavia - but there are a whole host of clubs throughout the United Kingdom who are also interested in his services.

The youngster moved to Sweden shortly after his 18th birthday back in March, and has shone on the left-wing for the Allsvenskan giants with his 'blistering pace', but his outstanding performances have seen clubs come in for his services. And a report has stated that Newcastle and Villa will both be in the market for him, with a procession of clubs aiming to oust one another.

Report: Newcastle And Aston Villa Join Toure Chase

The Magpies are in need of someone to replace Yankuba Minteh

The report from TBR Football states that Newcastle's inconsistent start to the season stems from their poor summer transfer window, and with business needing to be done in January, the Magpies are keeping tabs on Toure as they aim to oust other clubs such as Villa for his signing.

Up to a dozen clubs from the UK - including Newcastle and Villa - were watching his performance in Sweden over the weekend, where he scored twice. London outfits Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace took in his brilliance, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Celtic were also in attendance in Hammarby. Manchester United have been touted in previous weeks, but they are not mentioned.

Celtic have been strongly linked in the past, having come into money following the sales of Jota and Matt O'Riley in recent summers, alongside further sales and Champions League qualification. But for Toure, the opportunity of Premier League football may be too hard to turn down, especially with Newcastle opting for a young squad that boasts the likes of Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley where they are beginning to strengthen for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bazoumana Toure has three caps for Ivory Coast's under-20 side.

In Villa's case, he would be rivalling the likes of Morgan Rogers, Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior on the flanks in terms of youth stars who are getting minutes, but at the age of 18, he has quite a few years on the trio where he can develop and get to their level.

With Toure continuing his strong form into the Allsvenskan season, a run that has seen him register 13 top-flight goal contributions in just 19 starts, he is one of the brightest young players to ever feature in the division.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.