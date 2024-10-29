Aston Villa and Newcastle United could go head-to-head for Villarreal star Alex Baena, according to reports - with the Premier League duo both in need of a winger given Moussa Diaby's departure from Villa Park and Newcastle's continued need for a right-winger.

At such a young age and having had extensive first-team experience for the tricky La Liga outfit, Baena has shown that he's capable of playing at the top level, and he could be a valuable asset to both clubs, should either make a move for his services.

Villa and Newcastle 'Watch' Alex Baena

The Villarreal star has been a joy to watch in recent seasons

The report from CaughtOffside states that whilst both Newcastle and Aston Villa are keen on the potential signing of Baena, any deal for the Spain international won't come cheap.

Sources close to both clubs state that Newcastle have been keen to buy a winger with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy as their first-choice stars, but having previously been interested in Barcelona star Raphinha, his improved form means that he will no longer be available for transfer.

Alex Baena's La Liga statistics - Villarreal squad ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 749 6th Assists 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.5 1st Shots Per Game 1.8 6th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =6th Match rating 7.11 4th

Baena could be equally tricky to sign, even though he is slightly more realistic in terms of Newcastle and Villa's chances of signing him - and he is valued at €65million (£54million) by his current club after some consistently impressive performances.

Both clubs have had scouts in attendance in recent games, with the duo being left impressed by his outings - and the winger is understood to be open to a move to the Premier League which wouldn't be an 'obstacle', especially having played under Unai Emery previously which may give Villa the slight edge in the race for his signature.

Baena, 23, was born in Almeria on the south coast, but moved to Villarreal as a 10-year-old - and he hasn't looked back since. He made his professional debut at the end of the 2019/20 season as an 18-year-old, scoring his first goal just a few months later, before moving to Girona on loan in the 2021/22 season where he endured consistent firs-team football for the first time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Baena has 22 assists in just 86 games for Villarreal.

It was from there that he became a Villarreal regular, featuring in almost all of their La Liga games since the start of the 2022/23 season - and that has seen him called up to Spain's national team, scoring goals against Cyprus and Serbia in the process - registering himself as a top player on the East Coast.

