Highlights Both Newcastle and Manchester City have undergone dramatic transformations since their takeovers, going from bottom-half teams to elite Premier League clubs.

Manchester City's final game before their takeover was against Sunderland, with their lineup including players like Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany, who would become key figures in the club's success.

Newcastle's final match before their takeover was a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. While some players from that starting lineup like Joelinton have gone on to become key players in the new regime, others like Isaac Hayden have faded into obscurity.

Newcastle host Manchester City on Saturday 13th January, with both sides now considered two of the most elite teams that the Premier League has to offer. If you travelled back in time and said that to fans of both clubs from years ago, not many would believe you.

Both sides have undergone dramatic transformations following gargantuan takeovers. City, having been purchased by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, have spent big bucks and have become one of the juggernauts of English football. But although they might be one of the most successful teams of the 21st century under Pep Guardiola, it’s easy to forget that they were used to finishing in the bottom half of the table. In the 2001/02 season, they were even playing in the second tier, having finished 18th in the league the season before.

For Newcastle fans, their memories of years of mediocrity are more recent. They were only taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in October 2021, and they have already seen their fortunes change for the better. Back in the Champions League this season (albeit knocked out in the group stage), in a League Cup final in 2023, and a whole host of new talent like Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon added to their ranks.

With many stars expected to take the field on Saturday, it’s easy to forget what both teams in action once were. So, ahead of the game, let’s take a look at who lined up for both City and Newcastle in their final matches before their famous takeovers changed everything.

Man City’s final team before 2008 takeover

City beat Sunderland 3-0 to welcome in new owners

After disappointing 15th and 14th place finishes in 2005/06 and 2006/07, City had shown signs of progress in 07/08 by finishing in the top half of the table. And while they would drop down from ninth to tenth the following term, it would be what happened away from the pitch that made headlines.

City’s final match before their takeover came on August 31st 2008, as they beat Sunderland 3-0 away from home under Mark Hughes. Not even 24 hours after, Sheikh Mansour bought the club, changing its trajectory and the career paths for several players.

Some of those who started the match against the Black Cats would remain key presences for years to come. Joe Hart, for example, lined up between the posts that day and would remain the club’s number one until he was unceremoniously removed by Guardiola. Future club captain Vincent Kompany was also included in the team that day - now regarded as one of the club’s best-ever players, he certainly acted as a bedrock for City’s success moving forward.

A few, however, were hardly the key players that the aforementioned duo would become for City. Vedran Corluka started as right-back that day, his final appearance for the club before he was sold to Tottenham, while Michael Ball started on the opposite flank. The defender left in the summer of 2009, bringing an end to a disappointing two-year spell in Manchester.

But an iconic duo lined up at centre-back that day, with Micah Richards partnering Richard Dunne. The former was certainly a talented prospect, but he had his City career derailed by injuries and the subsequent arrival of Pablo Zabaleta, with Richards departing the club in 2014 for Fiorentina on loan in search of regular football. Dunne, meanwhile, would only have one year of football under City’s new ownership. He would leave for Aston Villa in 2009, having made 352 appearances for the Cityzens. Neither man was perhaps the incredible player that you see in Ruben Dias or John Stones today, but you can't think of City in the 2000s without one of these names coming to mind.

Moving into midfield, there was some serious talent alongside Kompany. Stephen Ireland started on the right against Sunderland and scored on the day. He would be named the club’s Player of the Season in 2009, the same year he outclassed Lionel Messi. He’d remain at the Etihad until 2010 before moving to Aston Villa, and would even end up on loan at Saturday’s opponents, Newcastle, in 2011.

Dietmar Hamann and Michael Johnson played next to Kompany in the middle that day, while talented winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, who scored a brace during the match, started on the wing. Up front, however, was new signing Jo, who failed to live up to expectations after arriving from CSKA Moscow. Now regarded as one of the biggest flops in Premier League history, it’s safe to say that City certainly upgraded with Sergio Aguero and then Erling Haaland.

Newcastle lost to Wolves in last game before their takeover

Seven players remain from that starting lineup

By the time Newcastle were finally rid of Mike Ashley at St James’ Park, City had already transformed from a mid-table side into serial winners. And while it may take the Magpies some time to reach the same heights following their takeover in October 2021, you only have to see what their final team looked like from the Ashley era to see how far they have come already.

The Geordie boys, managed by Steve Bruce at the time, took to the field against Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 2nd 2021, just days before their takeover was announced. The match ended in a 2-1 defeat for Newcastle, and it’s safe to say that the new owners were not afraid to trim some of the dead wood from that team, including Bruce, who was sacked after the following game against Tottenham.

Seven players from that team remain at the club to this day, although some of them barely get a sniff of action anymore. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who never managed to make the starting spot his own during his time at St James’ Park, started between the posts, and he only left the club in the summer of 2023 for Leeds United.

Two of the backline from the Wolves game continue to ply their trade in the North East of England, although neither are regulars in Eddie Howe’s current set-up. Javier Manquillo, right-back on the day, remains at the club but hasn’t played any football at all this year, while only featuring in six games in 22/23. Matt Ritchie played on the opposite flank against Wolves and is a slightly more familiar face, despite only being a backup nowadays. Centre-back pairing Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark are long gone, with the duo now at Estudiantes and Stoke City respectively - it's fair to say that Sven Botman and Fabian Schar are both far superior to the aforementioned defenders.

Midfield is where there is most consistency, with every player surprisingly still under contract at the club! Miguel Almiron started on the right against Wolves that day, and has had a huge resurgence under Howe - not many fans would have predicted him to score in the Champions League for the Magpies back then. Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff started in the middle alongside Isaac Hayden, and while both Willock and Longstaff are key to Howe nowadays, Hayden hasn’t played competitively for Newcastle since December 2021. He is still on the club’s books, but he is currently on loan at Standard Liege.

Joelinton played off the left in the final match of the Ashley era. Having failed to cut it as a clinical striker, the Brazilian has turned into an impressive project under Howe, becoming a dynamic box-to-box midfielder. Newcastle fans will miss his presence during Saturday’s game, as he is currently sidelined with a six-week thigh injury.

Fans might have predicted the final player from the team that faced Wolves to be the one who would be front-and-centre of the new Newcastle era, but he is now no longer at the club. Allan Saint-Maximin, who led the line that day in October 2021, possessed lightning-quick footwork and struck fear into the heart of any defence. Yet his fitness issues led to the club cashing in when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli came calling, with the Frenchman moving on for a £23m fee in 2023. With Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson now leading the line, though, Newcastle have found more than adequate replacements.

Given that the likes of Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Isak and Bruno Guimarães are likely to play on Saturday afternoon, both clubs have come some way since their new owners started pumping the cash in. God knows where both sides would be had their mega-rich owners not come along to change their fortunes...