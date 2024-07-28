Highlights Ipswich Town lead the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jordan James.

Newcastle United are set to battle with Southampton, Ipswich and Atalanta to sign Birmingham City wonderkid Jordan James, according to HITC.

The Wales international has been compared to England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham after his breakthrough at St Andrew's, and he has become a key man for the Blues despite being just 20-years-old.

There are a host of Premier League clubs interested in doing a deal for the midfielder, who is expected to depart this summer, and it's the Premier League new boys Ipswich who are leading the race currently.

Ipswich Town Lead the Race for Jordan James

Newcastle and Southampton also interested in a deal

Birmingham's relegation to League One has made it inevitable that James, who has been dubbed as "sensational" already during his short career, will move on this summer and the club have made him available for around £10million.

And Kieran McKenna's side have moved to the front of the queue as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of their Premier League campaign, following their shock promotion in 2023/24.

Jordan James Championship Stats 2023/24 Games 25(17) Goals 8 Assists 0

Eddie Howe's Newcastle side have also shown an interest as have Southampton, while the likes of Brentford, Leicester City, and Brighton are also monitoring his situation. Europa League winners Atalanta made a move to sign the Wales star in the January transfer window, but a deal never materialised.

Now the Tractor Boys are looking to broker a deal to take him to Portman Road, having already spent in excess of £60million by bringing in Omari Hutchison, Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves and Arijanet Muric.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan James has made 109 appearances for Birmingham despite only turning 20 after the 2023/24 season ended.

Southampton Also Want to Sign Matt O'Riley

Russell Martin has several midfield targets

With Ipswich leading the race for James, it has forced the Saints to look at alternative options in midfield and they have got plenty of targets.

Celtic star Matt O'Riley has emerged as a top target for the club and they have made concrete moves in recent days to get a deal over the line, but the Scottish champions rejected a £14million offer.

They also face competition from Atalanta for the Denmark star, who hit 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions in 2023/24 as they won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

But alongside O'Riley, the club are said to be in "pole position" to sign Metz midfielder Lamine Camara despite competition from Saudi Arabia.

Al Qadsiah had a "crazy" £12.6million offer rejected already as the Senegal star is prioritising a move to the Premier League, but Southampton's opening offer was turned down.

