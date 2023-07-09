Newcastle United are ‘100%’ scouring the market for a new centre-back, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies were defensively sound during last season with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar displaying a formidable synergy as they secured Champions League for the first time in decades.

Newcastle transfer news – centre-back

Newcastle concluded the 2022/23 campaign with the joint-best defensive record (alongside Manchester City), but Jones claims they are still scouring the market for another central defender.

As alluded to, the partnership formed by Botman and Schar became one of the league’s most impressive duos and have their fantastic record to show for it.

However, this cannot overshadow the club’s need for additional central defenders. Jamal Lascelles is yearning interest from Premier League newbies Luton Town and the options behind the aforementioned trio will not exactly fill the former Bournemouth boss with hope.

The addition of mid-week action thanks to their fourth-placed 2022/23 finish will require extra bodies when legs get tired from the tightly packed schedule, while the Tynesiders will also look to better themselves domestically, too.

What did Dean Jones say about Newcastle United and the centre-back situation?

Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are keen to seal a deal for another central defender, but are still engaging in discussions to decide who it should be.

He said: “Oh yeah, 100%, like Newcastle are definitely looking at centre-backs. They’re just trying to decide, it seems, which tier of defender they go for.”

Who could Newcastle United look to sign as a new centre-back?

With Lascelles on the brink of leaving and Howe’s central defensive options baring thin, the club have been liked with a host of names from across Europe’s top leagues.

The most high-profile name that arose was Harry Maguire. The Manchester United skipper has been mooted with a move away from his current side in search of more regular game time and has been linked with a move to Newcastle, per The Sun.

Another Englishman from the Premier League who may be Newcastle-bound is Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi.

According to a report from Football Insider, the club are interested but may take a step back after finding out his valuation of £60m. Despite recording another stellar season for the Eagles, Newcastle may be hesitant to spend the hefty fee the London club are asking for.

Guehi’s Palace teammate, however, Joachim Andersen has also been pinpointed as a target for Howe and his team and may not make as huge a dent into the club’s kitty.

However, Brentford’s interest, which was reported by The Athletic, did look to hampen Newcastle’s pursuit. The Bees have now signed Nathan Collins from Wolves, per BBC Sport, meaning there is now an easier route for Eddie Howe and his entourage to swoop in should they elect to bid for Andersen.

Other than the Premier League candidates, Howe has entered the Bundesliga market and is said to be monitoring the situation of Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, who the club have followed since last summer, according to a French publication.

A new centre-back would be wise considering Howe and his outfit are entering the toughest career to date, and now it is the small matter of deciding who is best suited to their style.