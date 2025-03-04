Newcastle United remain front-runners to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are reportedly keeping an eye on Trafford’s performances in the Championship, having identified him as a potential long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

While Trafford is ‘very happy’ at Turf Moor for now, the 22-year-old is likely to leave if Burnley fail to secure Premier League promotion this season.

According to Jacobs, Newcastle are still ‘ones to watch’ in the race for the England international, despite recently extending Martin Dubravka’s contract.

Newcastle Keen on James Trafford

Seen as ‘potential heir’ to Nick Pope

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Newcastle are leading the race for Trafford’s summer arrival and remain keen on the Championship shot-stopper:

“He is now very happy at Burnley. But of course, they're third in the Championship, and if they don't get automatic promotion or come up in the playoffs, then it becomes almost certain that somebody will come in for James Trafford. “And Newcastle are still the front runners. They're the ones to watch. Newcastle view Trafford as a potential heir to Nick Pope and to provide competition in the short term. “But of course, Martin Dubravka just signed a new deal, slightly unexpectedly when it looked like he was off to Al-Shabab. So Newcastle are still well covered in the goalkeeper position and content.”

Trafford has impressed in the Championship this season, conceding just nine goals in 33 appearances and keeping 24 clean sheets.

The 22-year-old, praised as 'outstanding', has now gone 12 games and 1,090 minutes without conceding in the English second tier, with Watford the last side to score past him on December 21.

Newcastle were linked with Trafford last summer and are believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Englishman.

The Magpies are sixth in the Premier League with 11 games to go and three points off the top four.

James Trafford's Burnley Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 33 Goals conceded 9 Clean sheets 24 Minutes played 2,970

