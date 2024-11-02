In their heavyweight Premier League clash with Arsenal, Newcastle United came away with all three points after Alexander Isak's header in the first half sealed all three points for the Magpies.

Despite all coming off with suspected injuries in their 2-2 draw over Liverpool last weekend, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka were all fit to start. Anthony Gordon, who was absent in Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, was also fit to feature from the beginning, having got 70-plus minutes under his belt in the Magpies' 2-0 win over the Blues mid-week in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle entered the contest needing to score goals, but history wasn't on their side, having failed to score against the Gunners in nine of their last 12 meetings. However, Alexander Isak didn't wait around to break the deadlock, with a first-time cross delivered into the box by Gordon finding the Swede's head with pinpoint precision after just 12 minutes. It was also his 12th goal in his last 12 appearances at St James' Park.

Arsenal did pose some threat from set-pieces - as they always do - but they didn't test Nick Pope's goal at all in the first period, with Newcastle defending resolutely, which saw them take a 1-0 lead into half-time.

The Magpies came close to doubling their lead straight from kick-off in the second-half when Gordon played a neat ball into the box for Joe Willock to run onto after driving down the field, though the former Arsenal man's shot was tame, firing straight into the gloves of David Raya.

Arsenal just didn't appear to have that extra gear on the attack, failing to convert on goal despite a flurry of late chances at Pope's goal. They have now failed to win in their last three contests, and could drop as low as seventh in the table by the end of the weekend, with their title hopes in tatters.

For Newcastle, though, they now rise up to eighth as they continue on their quest to secure European football next season.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal - Match Statistics Newcastle Statistic Arsenal 36 Possession (%) 64 9 Shots 10 4 Shots on Target 1 4 Corners 6 0 Saves 3 4 Yellow Cards 4

Match Highlights

Newcastle Player Ratings

GK - Nick Pope - 6/10

Wasn't really tested much by Arsenal, but looked commanding in his decision-making when facing set-pieces.

LB - Lewis Hall - 8/10

Dealing with Bukayo Saka is never an easy feat for a Premier League defender, but he dealt with the Three Lions attacker exceptionally well and made an important block to deny an almost-certain goal from close range. Was outstanding all game.

CB - Fabian Schar - 7/10

Had a slight mental error when he got booked in the first half for kicking the ball away, but he did have an important block, though he did look very shaky at times, especially when dealing with long balls hit by Arsenal. Nonetheless, he stepped up in the second-half and was crucial in helping his team keep a clean sheet.

CB - Dan Burn - 7/10

Was solid aerially, and made some vital clearances which kept a clean sheet.

RB - Tino Livramento - 7/10

Dealt incredibly well with Martinelli in the first half, forcing the Brazilian into errors and poor decision-making. Showed great turns of pace throughout.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

The Brazilian looked well up for this contest, getting heavily involved in the play and his defensive duties in the middle of the park.

CM - Sean Longstaff - 7/10

Brought more balance and energy to the midfield that was lacking in last week's defeat at Stamford Bridge. He played a big role in the build-up to Newcastle's opener.

CM - Joe Willock - 6/10

Had a fairly quiet outing against his former club, but when he did receive the ball, he did show good intent in getting the ball forward on the left-hand side. Almost doubled the lead in the first attacking phase of the second-half, but his shot was tame and straight at David Raya.

LW - Joelinton - 7/10

Was impressive with his physical play throughout the contest, and celebrated every defensive play he made as if he had scored a goal.

ST - Alexander Isak - 7/10

Isak's goalscoring form continued, notching his third goal in three consecutive games when he headed in Gordon's cross to open the scoring. Looks very much to be one of the top strikers in the league this season.

RW - Anthony Gordon - 8/10

Picked out Isak with an exquisite first-time cross into the box early on in the game, and looked a threat every time he went on the attack. His set-piece deliveries were also often right on the money.

Sub - Sando Tonali - 6/10

It didn't take long for him to get in the referee's book after coming onto the field. Was a quiet cameo for him, making little impact.

Sub - Harvey Barnes - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Lloyd Kelly - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6/10

Despite conceding the early goal, the keeper did very well to ensure that the scoreline was contained, though he was helped by Newcastle's lack of shots on target.

LB - Jurrien Timber - 6/10

Found it difficult to contain Gordon at times, which ultimately led to the opening goal being scored. Was very quiet otherwise, and he was replaced with 20 minutes to go.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Despite having coming off last week in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool, Gabriel was fit to start today, and was as commanding as ever aerially. Looked solid at the back.

CB - William Saliba - 6/10

Stepping back into the line-up after serving his suspension, Saliba was key to ensuring that Newcastle didn't score more, making multiple clearances and tackles.

RB - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Started in an unnatural position, before moving into midfield after Arteta started making tweaks in the second-half. He kept his passing simple and looked to get the ball to the Gunners' more creative players.

LM - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Struggled against the pace of Tino Livramento, who cancelled out his own pace, with him dribbling past his defender just once from his four attempts. He was the first man to make way for fresh legs.

CM - Declan Rice - 7/10

His set pieces in the first-half left much to be desired, which saw Saka take over those duties in the second-half. On the ball, though, he fared much better, making a few key passes - though to no avail - while he always aimed to play the ball forward, with a plethora of long balls and crosses played into the box.

CM - Mikel Merino - 6/10

Failed to command the midfield as we have seen from him in previous outings, losing the ball on a plethora of occasions. Had Arsenal's lone shot on target before he was substituted at the hour mark.

RM - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

In terms of Arsenal's attacking threat, it seemed to be Saka and little else. Faced up against a lot of ground duels, and won almost half of them, and drew a plethora of fouls against him due to his shifty feet.

ST - Leandro Trossard - 5/10

Struggled to really get involved with the Gunners' limited attacking play, and lost possession a dozen times in his attempts to try and open up the Newcastle defence.

ST - Kai Havertz - 5/10

Like his strike partner, the German struggled up front, losing out both aerially, and in ground duels, against the bigger and stronger centre-back pairing occupying Newcastle's back line. Did retreat back defensively, in which he made a couple of clearances and an interception.

Sub - Ethan Nwaneri - 6/10

Struggled to get in the game since he entered the fray. Had a couple of chances on goal, though his efforts were far off the mark.

Sub - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Slotted into the left-back position when he came onto the pitch, though he was dribbled past, and struggled to contain the right-hand side.

Sub - Ben White - 6/10

Lost possession seven times in 19 minutes of play, though on the attack, he did make a key pass, and found some success with his balls forward.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Much like the forwards who started the game, Jesus struggled to get involved in the game, and being kept extremely quiet by Newcastle's backline.

Sub - Jorginho - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

His energy and electric pace on the ball to start the contest set the tone for his team early on, and it was ultimately his sublime cross into the area, setting up the goal for Isak, that proved to be the difference maker.

He was arguably Newcastle's biggest threat going forward, looking as though he would score, or at least create a goal, every time he received the ball and drove down the right-hand side - something that was hugely missing from their defeat last weekend.