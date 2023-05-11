Usually in football, the players and the managers are supposed to be the centre of attention, particularly those who bring a sense of showmanship with them.

But a video has now gone viral of Eddie Howe's assistant manager, Jason Tindall, trying to shake the hand of Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil – and it is so painfully awkward.

The Newcastle number two has become an online sensation, and if you logged onto Twitter recently, you might have seen an account titled, “Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention,” which tracks Howe’s assistant trying to throw himself into the limelight.

And some of the clips and photos are absolutely golden.

Howe and Tindall have been working together ever since the Bournemouth days, and the lead coach really appreciates the work his lieutenant does alongside him.

“We’re really different people,” Howe said, as per The Athletic. “But there’s a force when we come together that’s really powerful.”

One of the things that’s incredibly different about the two is how much each of them yearns for the spotlight, something which was picked up on by one Twitter user.

Shots of Tindall looking like the lead man in post-match exchanges were picked up while Howe stands behind him, as was him getting to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp first to hug him before his superior could shake the German’s hand.

There are countless images of the assistant coach in the foreground of team photos after big wins as well.

Where is Howe we hear you ask? Shoved right to the back of the group and seemingly on his tiptoes in some of the pictures just to get in the shot.

It certainly seems to Twitter users like Tindall wants to be the man in charge, a point emphasised in this photo of him shaking the hand of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before he can congratulate Howe.

An awkward encounter at Bournemouth

But on one occasion this season, his eagerness to be the lead man has now been witnessed by a massive audience.

As Howe and Tindall returned to the Vitality Stadium for Newcastle’s game against Bournemouth in February, Cherries' head coach O’Neil comes over to shake his counterpart's hand.

But Tindall was up to his usual tricks, stepping in front of his boss to get there first.

However, ’O'Neil bypasses him as if he’s not there, with Tindall looking at him shaking Howe’s hand with a hint of despair in his eyes.

He looks absolutely gutted to have been snubbed. Check out the clip yourselves below.

Video: Newcastle assistant boss looked gutted about handshake snub

Fans have been enjoying the photos and videos featuring Tindall this week, but he really did peak here.

Below is the best of the reaction.

Watch: Eddie Howe responds to Tindall's new-found social media celebrity

It might look odd to fans around the world, but Magpies boss Howe has insisted that he has no issue with Tindall taking a central role in proceedings.

Speaking during a media appearance before Saturday's trip to Leeds, Howe told the presenters: "We're both active on the sidelines and I've encouraged Jason to be that way.

"We're situated together and at the end of the game he naturally makes his way over [to the opposition manager], as he's naturally to my left."

In that case, don't be surprised to see Tindall front and centre at full-time at Elland Road this weekend!