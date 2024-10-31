Newcastle United are thought to be in the race to sign Sevilla star Loic Bade over the next few months, according to reports - but they may have to fend off interest from other interested parties in Liverpool and Aston Villa amongst others in a three-way race for the Frenchman.

Bade, who had an unsuccessful loan spell at Nottingham Forest upon their promotion to the Premier League, has since excelled at Rennes and Sevilla in the following years and that has seen English interest spike in his performances, where he has been labelled 'elite'. Newcastle are in need of a defender after their unsuccessful hunt in the summer - but Liverpool and Villa could also be in the race to give them competition.

Bade 'Wanted' by Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa

The Magpies are most in need of a centre-back to add to their ranks

The report from TBR Football suggests that whilst there is still a chance of Newcastle signing Marc Guehi in 2025, they have joined the race to sign a different defender in Sevilla star Bade.

TBR sources have stated that a right-sided centre back remains a priority for the Magpies to play alongside Sven Botman, having failed to sign Guehi. Newcastle still admire the Palace star, but director of football Paul Mitchell has been tasked with finding alternative options and with that in mind, they have shortlisted Bade.

Loic Bade's La Liga statistics - Sevilla squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 740 4th Assists 1 =1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.4 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.1 5th Interceptions Per Game 1 =4th Match rating 6.95 =2nd

The young Frenchman impressed at the Olympics over the summer for his nation, and he's started the season strongly with Sevilla, which has also seen him with linked Liverpool, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich to join their ranks.

The former Forest man would be available for transfer from Sevilla for less than his £50.1million release clause, though the Magpies need to be wary of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, which means they could finance the deal by selling other players in 2025.

Newcastle Need to Add Youth to Their Centre-Back Ranks

The final parts of the Mike Ashley reign are coming to a close

Whilst they signed Lloyd Kelly to play at centre-back in the summer, a higher-profile man could be brought in - especially with Fabian Schar out of contract in the summer months as the star turns 33 upon the expiration of his deal on Tyneside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Loic Bade didn't feature for Nottingham Forest during his sixth-month loan spell.

Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are also set to leave the club, which would provide Eddie Howe with just Kelly, Dan Burn and Botman as their centre-back unit - and Bade could be the perfect young addition to the squad to feature alongside Batman for years to come at St. James' Park.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-10-24.