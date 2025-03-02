Newcastle must upgrade on Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy immediately if they want to become a regular feature in the Champions League.

The Magpies heavily rely on Alexander Isak in attack, and if he's not at the races, we often see them struggle in the final third. Anthony Gordon has cemented the left-hand side down, but he's not without inconsistencies. Miguel Almiron was sold earlier this year, leaving Newcastle with limited options on the wing.

Newcastle fans will undoubtedly be desperate to see new additions coming through the door in the summer transfer window, and bringing in multiple attacking players could become a priority.

Newcastle Must Upgrade on Attacking Duo Immediately

Barnes and Murphy aren't at the required level

Although Barnes, and particularly Murphy, have contributed in Eddie Howe's side over the years, PIF have high ambitions of competing at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League. Murphy has been among the goals and assists this season, contributing 13 combined in the league, but this campaign has undoubtedly been an anomaly.

This is Murphy's highest tally in terms of goals and assists in the Premier League, never achieving more than 10 during his career. At the age of 30, Newcastle need to find a replacement with the English winger not getting any younger.

Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy - 2024/2025 Premier League Stats Player Harvey Barnes Jacob Murphy Appearances 22 24 Goals 5 5 Assists 1 8 xG 3.0 3.8 Key Passes 11 27 Shot-Creating Actions 31 53

Barnes may argue that he's not given significant game time and injuries have hampered his development, but that's another reason why upgrading on him could be a priority. The 27-year-old has played just 825 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Howe has previously suggested that Murphy is 'very, very important' to his side, but it's perhaps been due to a lack of options. If Newcastle want to be competing for Premier League titles and battling in the Champions League, they need to keep hold of their star players such as Isak and bring in multiple attackers to help them flourish even further.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

Related Why Anthony Gordon Will Miss Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool Gordon received the first straight red card of his career against Brighton.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 02/03/2025