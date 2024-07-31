Highlights Newcastle United have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Blackburn wonderkid Rory Finneran.

Finneran chose Newcastle over the other two suitors for a clearer pathway to first-team minutes and a more appealing long-term project.

Newcastle also aim to acquire AC Milan's Malick Thiaw to address their need for a centre-back this summer.

Newcastle United have won the race to sign Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Rory Finneran, beating Liverpool and Manchester United to the Irishman's signature, according to HITC.

Finneran arrived at Blackburn at the age of eight, and made his debut for the club at 15, becoming the Lancashire outfit's youngest ever debutant. Highly thought of, the 16-year-old had plenty of top-flight suitors vying to secure him on his first professional contract.

Both Liverpool and United had made proposals to sign the youngster, with Newcastle now believed to have fought off the two English giants to land their teenage prospect. It's understood that Finneran was attracted to the long-term project on offer at St. James' Park, and saw more of a pathway to first team minutes in the north-east than in the north-west.

Newcastle signing Finneran

The midfielder made one Championship appearance

Developing through Blackburn's academy, Finneran excelled in various age groups beyond his own throughout his youth career. With coaches speaking highly of him, now former Blackburn coach Jon Dahl Tomasson rewarded him with a one-minute cameo off the bench against Cambridge United back in January.

Becoming the youngest ever player to represent Rovers, Finneran inevitably attracted interest, with several clubs lingering to tie him down to the first contract of his professional career this summer. HITC Sport suggest that Liverpool and Manchester United both held talks with the player's entourage, but were both unsuccessful in convincing the starlet to make the move south of Blackburn.

Instead, the Republic of Ireland under-17 international opted to move north to join Newcastle. The left-footed defensive midfielder was reportedly swayed by the promise of minutes in the future if his development remains linear, and found the long-term vision sold to him by the Magpies' hierarchy as appealing.

Acquiring a young talent over the likes of United and Liverpool will be an encouraging sign for Eddie Howe and Newcastle, who are looking to build a youthful and exuberant squad that can develop together and become a force for several years. If Finneran does walk through the door on Tyneside, he'll become the club's fifth signing in this window, after Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy all arrived.

With most of these additions low cost and likely to fill squad roles, it's certainly been a slow summer thus far for Howe. However, the Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards claimed yesterday that Newcastle are 'close to a breakthrough' on a major new signing.

Finneran's 2023/24 Premier League 2 Statistics Appearances 7 Minutes Played 544 Goals 0 Assists 1

The Magpies Want Thiaw

The AC Milan defender is the club's primary target

The identity of the major signing Edwards hinted at has not been revealed, although it could be Malick Thiaw, with intense speculation linking the AC Milan defender with a move to Tyneside circulating all summer.

Newcastle are understood to be 'in active contact' with the 22-year-old's agent. While Milan aren't keen on losing the German, the Italian club would be willing to accept an offer if they deem it in a suitable range. Thiaw started just 19 Serie A games last season, and is said to be keen on the move.

Howe has pinpointed centre-back as the area most in need of surgery this summer, with an injury to Sven Botman last season significantly derailing his side's fortunes.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 31/07/2024