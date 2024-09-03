Key Takeaways Newcastle have a plethora of exciting young talent at the club.

The Magpies have fended off interest from several major teams to sign youngsters from around the world.

Lewis Miley is one of the most promising teenagers in England, let alone Newcastle.

Clubs in football always have to plan for the future. The sport is consistently moving like a revolving door — and, if players aren't careful, they'll be thrown out at the wrong end. It's part of the chaos which makes it one of the most loved sports in the world, so clubs are always looking to progress academy talent into the senior side.

Newcastle United are no different. Formerly one of the most successful clubs in the world, they have not won a major trophy since 1955. However, with a Saudi Arabian investment fund purchasing the club in 2021, they are now looking to rise back to the top.

Ever since they acquired new owners, they have put an emphasis on youth. It's cheaper and more sustainable, so it could prove crucial in the coming season. In light of this renewed focus on the future, here's a closer look at the best Newcastle academy talents at the moment and how they could make an impact soon.

Ranking Factors

Current Ability - Players about to break through into the first team have been ranked higher.

Players about to break through into the first team have been ranked higher. Potential Ability - They might be younger, but players with higher potential, due to their natural skill, are near the top of the list.

They might be younger, but players with higher potential, due to their natural skill, are near the top of the list. Stats - Key figures, such as goals and assists, offer a general view of a player's performance.

Best Newcastle Academy Players Rank Player Position Age 1. Lewis Miley Central midfielder 18 2. Alfie Harrison Central midfielder 18 3. Charlie McArthur Centre-back 19 4. Alex Murphy Centre-back 20 5. Ben Parkinson Right winger 19 6. Jamie Miley Central midfielder 20 7. Josh Donaldson Striker 18 8. Dylan Charlton Left-back 18 9. James Taylor Goalkeeper 18

9 James Taylor

Goalkeeper

James Taylor joined Newcastle in the summer of 2024. The youngster agreed to a two-year deal at the Magpies, after previously representing Hemel Hempstead in the 2023/24 National League South. With it being so early on in the season, Taylor is yet to feature for the academy, but it's clear he has heaps of potential.

He's only 18 and has already impressed in first-team football, which is one of the most important things for even the best youngsters in the world. The only downside for James is that Newcastle have an abundance of first-team goalkeepers, so it may prove a challenge to break into the side when he's older.

Taylor's Hemel Hempstead Stats Matches 4 Goals conceded 9 Clean sheets 0

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Goalkeepers in Newcastle History Several goalkeepers have quickly worn over the love of Newcastle fans over the years.

8 Dylan Charlton

Left-back

Everyone dreams of playing for their boyhood club. There's an instant connection there as they attempt to make their family proud. Dylan Charlton is living that dream. By joining in 2013, he has risen through the ranks slowly, recently becoming a mainstay in the U21s side.

Boasting a club of appearances, he's been one of the first names on the academy team sheet, whilst the teenage defender made his senior debut for Eddie Howe's side in May 2024 during a post-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. An experience of a lifetime — and it improved when he secured his first professional contract with the club in July 2024, so it suggests his career at the Magpies is far from done.

Charlton's Newcastle Academy Stats Matches 63 Goals 1 Assists 2

7 Josh Donaldson

Striker

Any Newcastle forward who plays in the academy always looks up to Alan Shearer — arguably the greatest striker in Premier League history. Shearer was Newcastle and Newcastle was Shearer during the peak of his career, which saw him become the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Josh Donaldson will always have the ambition to try and reach that level, even if it is unlikely. The Gateshead-born striker featured for Washington Boys Club before joining his boyhood team in 2019. However, the goals have not flowed, with Donaldson averaging under a goal every four matches at academy level during this embryonic stage of his career.

Donaldson's Newcastle Academy Stats Matches 42 Goals 10 Assists 4

6 Jamie Miley

Central midfielder

Brother of teenage sensation Lewis Miley, Jamie has typically gone under the radar. Playing as a central midfielder as well, the 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the academy in recent years, playing over 90 times and picking up a handful of goals. During the summer of 2024, he spent part of pre-season with the first team, travelling to both Germany and Japan, and he featured in friendlies against Hull City, Urawa Red Diamonds and Girona over the summer.

The youngster is now on loan at League Two Newport to try and gain some experience. "I felt Newport was the right place to come for my first loan,’" he said. "It's going to be a good opportunity for me and a great experience."

Miley's Newcastle Academy Stats Matches 91 Goals 5 Assists 8

5 Ben Parkinson

Right winger

As a versatile forward who can play across the front line, Ben Parkinson will look to take inspiration from Newcastle's greatest wingers of all time. The youngster has excelled for Newcastle as a teenager, picking up 20 goals and six assists in 63 appearances.

Capable of cutting in and giving defenders nightmares, he seems to have a clear pathway to the first team — and it was helped by the fact that he signed a professional contract in the summer of 2023 and made his Premier League debut away at Bournemouth in November 2023. "I just had to enjoy it, work as hard as I can and try to prove to myself and everyone that hopefully I can get another opportunity," he said when he made his debut. Another opportunity might not be far away.

Parkinson's Newcastle Academy Stats Matches 63 Goals 20 Assists 6

4 Alex Murphy

Centre-back

Epitomising their long-term plan at Newcastle, the club's owners opted to sign Alex Murphy in the summer of 2022. Just 18 at the time, he was highly sought after by some of the best clubs in the Premier League — and he's showcased just why since.

Alongside his 26 appearances in the academy, he made his Premier League debut for the Magpies in a 4-1 win against Chelsea at St James' Park in November 2023. He played again in April 2024 against Sheffield United, before signing a new long-term contract with the club the following month. The future's bright for the centre-back.

Murphy's Newcastle Academy Stats Matches 26 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 5

Related Ranking the 9 Best Defenders in Newcastle History Newcastle have had left-backs, right-backs and centre-backs who have shone in the famous black and white stripes.

3 Charlie McArthur

Centre-back

In the same summer as Murphy, Charlie McArthur also joined Newcastle. The centre-back was highly sought after as well, yet the Magpies were able to acquire his signature. It's easy to see why Newcastle wanted to sign him as well, as he captained Scotland at the 2022 Under-17 European Championship in Israel and made his senior debut for Kilmarnock as a 16-year-old in October 2021.

Playing for the Scottish Championship winners was a major milestone for him — and, since then, he has played irregularly for Newcastle's academy. They'll all be hoping he can break through the ranks in the near future.

McArthur's Newcastle Academy Stats Matches 23 Goals 1 Assists 1

2 Alfie Harrison

Central midfielder

Newcastle's acquisition of Alfie Harrison on Deadline Day in January 2024 was a major statement of intent. Although he's still only 18, they secured him from Manchester City after outlining an impressive strategy. Capable of playing as a central midfielder or slightly further forward, his technical ability and eye for a pass with his left foot secured him a scholarship in 2022 with City.

Since then, he's gone from strength to strength, with comparisons to Erling Haaland - one of the best players in the world - common due to their similar appearance. "I'm an effective player who can add goals and assists. I really like to create stuff but, on the other side, I'd also say I'm a very passionate player who always wants to win," he said when he moved to Tyneside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although the fee was officially undisclosed, it is believed Newcastle's move to sign Harrison could end up totalling around £3.5m.

Harrison's Academy Stats at Man City and Newcastle Matches 48 Goals 17 Assists 13

Related 9 Best Midfielders in Newcastle History (Ranked) Including Paul Gascoigne and Rob Lee, Newcastle have had a plethora of world-class midfielders over the years.

1 Lewis Miley

Central midfielder

Close

Lewis Miley is Newcastle's best academy talent. Ever since making his debut away to Chelsea at the end of the 2022/23 season, the midfielder has excelled, with some even tipping him to feature for England at the 2026 World Cup. During the 2023/24 campaign, his talent truly came to fruition when he assisted Alexander Isak at home to Chelsea in the Premier League.

In doing so, he became the youngest player to register an assist for Newcastle; the fifth youngest in overall Premier League history. The sky is the limit for Miley — and he may quickly become the face of the club if he continues to improve.

Miley's Premier League Stats Matches 18 Passes per match 29.44 Tackle success 64% Recoveries 79

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 3rd September 2024.