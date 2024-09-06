Key Takeaways Newcastle have had countless iconic away jerseys over the years.

The 1995/1996 shirt is always remembered fondly as it was worn during Keegan's 'Entertainers' era.

Their 2024/2025 away kit, made by Adidas, took inspiration from previous designs for a perfect sense of nostalgia.

Newcastle United are steeped in history. From winning the First Division and FA Cup in the early 1900s to struggling to stay in the top flight - even failing at some points - later on. You never know what to expect from the Magpies, but that's what makes them a special club — one of pride, honour and prestige.

Throughout all the good memories, and plenty of bad ones as well, the Geordie Boys have always followed their club up and down the country. Even during the lowest of the lows, they've always been spotted from a mile away, with the fanbase famous for wearing their club colours no matter what the weather.

This includes their away kits, which are typically bolder and more creative compared to the home stripe, as it looks towards traditionalism instead. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest away kits in the club's history. All of them are stunning, with some blending together simplicity and nostalgia to perfection.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Players who wore it - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan in them.

9 Greatest Newcastle Away Kits Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1995/1996 Adidas 2. 1993/1995 Asics 3. 1996/1997 Adidas 4. 1998/1999 Adidas 5. 2001/2002 Adidas 6. 1999/2000 Adidas 7. 1983/1985 Umbro 8. 2024/2025 Adidas 9. 2006/2007 Adidas

9 2006/2007 - Adidas

To begin, Newcastle's road during the mid-2000s was rocky and chaotic. They could look world-class, but they also had the ability to act like one of the worst teams in the division. Despite the inconsistency, their 2006/2007 away kit stood out from the crowd, as they opted for a maroon and navy blue combination, something that has become iconic for the Magpies.

Coupled with a gold trim and golden Northern Rock sponsor, everything complemented one another perfectly — and it's always remembered fondly due to it being used in the last campaign before Mike Ashley took over. Fans see the following season as the time the club died, so you can understand the significance of this kit.

8 2024/2025 - Adidas

Adidas finally returned as Newcastle's kit manufacturer for the 2024/2025 campaign and moving forward. Their home kit - alongside their third shirt - was stunning, and their away jersey also impressed fans from the get-go. Drawing inspiration from the classic 1995/1996 design, which ironically tops this list, it saw the return of the classic navy and burgundy horizontal stripes, contrasting a contemporary monochromatic club crest. That provided a sense of modernity to an otherwise nostalgic shirt.

We mentioned it was loved by fans, but it also impressed their manager, Eddie Howe, at the time: "Adidas have done an amazing job with our kits, and I'm sure the new away kit will be hugely popular with players and supporters everywhere," he said.

"This is an iconic club built on history and the 1995/1996 team was one of our most entertaining ever. I'm sure our supporters will appreciate the nod to that era and will look forward to seeing our teams wearing it on the road."

7 1983/1985 - Umbro

1984 was a significant year for Newcastle. After six years stuck in the Second Division, they finally secured promotion back to the promised land. Naturally, that means their 1983/1985 shirt is iconic in the opinion of the fans — and it's easy to see why. Using an unconventional silver base, it was stylish and neat, after you were able to ignore the bold and often tiny shorts that went with them.

That was the style in the 1980s and this jersey was worn by the likes of Kevin Keegan, Paul Gascoigne, Chris Waddle and Peter Beardsley, some of the greatest players in the club's history. It bears a strong smell of nostalgia whenever a die-hard fan sees it.

6 1999/2000 - Adidas

After four years of near-misses in the previous four campaigns, the mood was low for Newcastle going into the 1999/2000 season. Alan Shearer - their greatest striker of all time - was naturally bringing some positivity; he went on to score 30 goals in the season.

However, alongside the legendary Englishman, their away kit also did some talking. Opting for an all-white base, it was different compared to previous Newcastle jerseys, but that wasn't a bad thing. The oversized collar is synonymous with the late 1990s and early 2000s fashion, whilst the Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor remains one of the most iconic logos in football history.

5 2001/2002 - Adidas

After several years of underperforming, Newcastle returned to their status near the top of the Premier League in the 2001/2002 season. With Bobby Robson, one of the greatest English coaches of all time, in charge, the Magpies finished in fourth and reached the quarter-finals of both domestic cups.

Home and away, the Geordie Boys followed the club passionately — and they always seemed to have a soft spot for the 2001/2002 away jersey. The clean-cut design ensured it stood out as one of the classiest in Newcastle's history, as the blue base complemented the white trimmings perfectly. The only downside is the sponsor, which was nowhere near as interesting as previous ones in the club's history.

4 1998/1999 - Adidas

A year prior, Newcastle tasted FA Cup final heartbreak for the second year in a row. They lost 2-0 in the match to Manchester United, with Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes scoring the goals. As they finished 13th in the league, there was naturally disappointment, but fans still look back at their away jersey fondly.

Using an all-blue base with gold trimmings, it was a neat design that wasn't too bold. The Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor will forever remain iconic, whilst it did not have an oversized collar to stand out from the crowd, unlike the previous entry on this list. Maybe it looked too similar to a Chelsea kit, but that's one minor criticism of an otherwise stunning kit.

3 1996/1997 - Adidas

Following on from the Magpies' stunning 1995/1996 jersey was never going to be easy, but Newcastle did an impressive job. As they finished second in the table, seven points behind champions Man United, everyone thought it was an opportunity missed for them. It was, but the era is still looked back on fondly by fans, who loved watching Kevin Keegan's 'Entertainers'.

Away shirts play a part in that — and this had several neat details throughout. Initially, saying it was a 'denim-inspired kit' sounds underwhelming, but the three strips along the beautiful Newcastle Brown Ale logo were clever, whilst there will never be another neck design like this one again.

2 1993/1995 - Asics

Eight years prior, Newcastle were returning to the top flight after four years of languishing in the second tier. With Keegan, who was also one of the greatest wingers in the club's history, as manager, the Magpies were flying — and they went on to finish third in their debut Premier League campaign.

Asics rarely make football shirts anymore, but they clearly used to have an eye for beauty in the 1990s. With a bright blue base that looked distinctly similar to a Rangers home shirt, it stood out from the crowd with its bold design. Meanwhile, in unique circumstances, it was worn by two visiting away sides at St James' Park after Tottenham and Athletic Bilbao both failed to bring a suitable change of attire.

1 1995/1996 - Adidas

Finally, Newcastle's 1995/1996 away kit has been ranked as the best in the club's history. It's set the standards for every jersey since — and none of them have really come that close. Everything about it was perfect as well; from the maroon and blue stripes to the Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor, everything worked.

It's also remembered fondly as it was worn during Newcastle's titanic title battle with Man United. They may have blown a 12-point lead at the top of the table, but Keegan's 'Entertainers' - as it said on the tin - were entertaining. The Magpies had some of the best Premier League players of all time playing for them, so that was always going to put the jersey in good light as well.