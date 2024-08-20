Highlights Newcastle United's greatest central midfielders brought success to the club over the years.

Newcastle United have played host to a number of central midfield greats throughout the years. The Magpies have not won a major trophy since 1955, but fans have seen plenty of midfield maestros, capable of getting them off their seats with aggressive tackles or lung-busting runs.

Countless players have walked their way into Newcastle folklore. They never stop running, always looking to dictate matches in the process. Due to this, we have ranked the nine greatest central midfielders in the club's history, with some major names missing out. The likes of Peter Beardsley, David Ginola and Paul Gascoigne have not been included, despite their remarkable talent. Their spells in midfield often came as a '10' and not as a central midfielder.

Greatest Newcastle Central Midfielders Rank Player Time at Club 1. Joe Harvey 1945-1953 2. Rob Lee 1992-2002 3. Gary Speed 1998-2004 4. Bobby Mitchell 1949-1961 5. Cheick Tiote 2010-2017 6. Colin Veitch 1899-1914 7. Tommy Cassidy 1970-1980 8. Bruno Guimaraes 2022-Present 9. Joelinton 2019-Present

9 Joelinton

Newcastle career span: 2019-Present

Joelinton's opening few seasons at St James' Park gave him the reputation as a hard worker but someone lacking the talent to thrive in one of the best leagues in the world. He struggled massively, failing to get up to speed and rarely threatening in the final third.

However, when Eddie Howe arrived as manager, his career changed direction. Converted from a poor striker to a non-stop central midfielder, the Brazilian started to dictate matches with ease. With his late runs into the box, he even started to score as well — and now he is adored in the North East. It's highly likely he will rise up this list in the coming years.

Joelinton's Premier League Stats Matches 157 Goals 19 Assists 7 Big Chances Created 16

8 Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle career span: 2022-Present

Alongside Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes has quickly become one of the best midfielders in the world since joining from Lyon in 2022. As the face of the club's resurgence under Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF, he has dictated matches with ease, frustrating opponents like it is a walk in the park.

His passion for the badge, as shown by his countless celebrations, coupled with his natural ability, has made him the most loved player in the North East. He's been linked away several times but currently remains at St James' Park, much to the relief of everyone on Tyneside. If he stays, he will only rise up this list like his Brazilian teammate.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League Stats Matches 87 Goals 16 Assists 14 Big Chances Created 17 Accurate Long Balls 276

7 Tommy Cassidy

Newcastle career span: 1970-1980

Going back through the decades, Tommy Cassidy was the star controlling matches effortlessly. Signed in 1970 from Glentoran, the Belfast native quickly made an impact on Tyneside. He went on to make over 200 appearances, finishing as runners-up in the 1974 FA Cup.

Despite injuries plaguing his injury, when he was fit, there were very few better than him. With a non-stop work ethic, an ability to drive late into the box and pinpoint passing, the Northern Irish international will forever be loved by those who travelled to St James' Park each week. Countless memories for an entertaining team.

Tommy Cassidy's Newcastle Stats Matches 225 Goals 28 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up (1974)

6 Colin Veitch

Newcastle career span: 1899-1914

Newcastle were only founded in 1881 - as Stanley FC - but in less than 20 years, they had one of their greatest players ever plying their trade in the middle of the park. Colin Veitch played for 15 years on Tyneside until World War One came calling — and, during that spell, he won the First Division three times and the FA Cup once.

He made more than 300 appearances for the club, whilst his versatility, which saw him play high up the pitch but also incredibly deep, made him the first name on the team sheet. As an incredibly valued star to the Magpies, he kickstarted years of history in the North East.

Colin Veitch's Newcastle Stats Matches 322 Goals 49 Honours First Division (1905, 1907, 1909), FA Cup (1910)

5 Cheick Tiote

Newcastle career span: 2010-2017

When you think of legendary cult heroes in the Premier League today, Cheick Tiote typically springs to mind. Unsurprisingly, there's always one moment that Tiote is remembered for. In February 2011, Arsenal raced into a 4-0 lead at St James' Park. The match seemed all but over, yet the Magpies did not give up.

They brought it back to 4-3 — and then, with just three minutes remaining on the clock, Tiote's blistering 20-yard volley completed one of the most iconic comebacks ever witnessed in football. Bedlam ensued in the ground. No one could believe it, and that strike epitomised his talent in a nutshell.

Cheick Tiote's Premier League Stats Matches 138 Goals 1 Assists 6 Tackle Success % 72 Accurate Long Balls 551

4 Bobby Mitchell

Newcastle career span: 1949-1961

The 1950s were seen as one of the most successful eras in Newcastle's history. Claiming domestic glory left, right and centre, a large part of it was due to central midfielder Bobby Mitchell. In all three cup finals in 1951, 1952 and 1955, Mitchell started and shone, dictating matches centrally and out wide.

He made over 400 appearances across his 12 years at the club, whilst in that spell, he loved to push forward into the final third. With over 100 goals, he is one of the best-scoring midfielders of all time, whilst his nickname of "Dazzler" made complete sense once you saw his skill and touch on the ball.

Bobby Mitchell's Newcastle Stats Matches 410 Goals 113 Honours FA Cup (1951, 1952, 1955)

3 Gary Speed

Newcastle career span: 1998-2004

Gary Speed was one of the most loved footballers in the world. You struggled to find someone who hated him — other than for supporting a rival team. At Newcastle, he created a legacy which future midfielders have tried - and often failed - to replicate. The Welsh international joined the Magpies in 1998 from Everton, before going on to make 213 appearances in the North East.

As a hard worker and non-stop talent, he was capable of dictating matches in a multitude of roles in the middle of the park. Due to this, his impact was felt across multiple competitions, contributing to excellent runs in both the FA Cup and the Champions League to go along with his Premier League exploits.

Gary Speed at Newcastle Appearances 213 Goals 29 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner Up 1997/98 & 1998/99

2 Rob Lee

Newcastle career span: 1992-2002

Overlapping slightly with Speed, Rob Lee is seen as one of Newcastle's greatest players in Premier League history. Over the course of a 10-year spell at the club, he helped contribute to Kevin Keegan's 'entertainers' side, which came narrowly close to Premier League glory in 1996.

He never stopped trying, whilst he always enjoyed driving into the final third, picking up 34 Premier League goals in his career. The only downside to Lee's career is that they never won a trophy, but struggles in other positions on the pitch did not help either.

Rob Lee's Premier League Stats at Newcastle Matches 267 Goals 34 Assists 32 Yellow Cards 36

1 Joe Harvey

Newcastle career span: 1945-1953

Finally, Joe Harvey has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest central midfielder of all time. Over an eight-year career in the North East, he dominated matches effortlessly, as his control in the middle of the park helped the Magpies win the FA Cup twice, in 1951 and 1952.

His leadership was also crucial as well, acting as captain in both finals. Capable of highlighting what needed to change on the pitch, leaders as dominant as him are rare in the modern day. Meanwhile, Harvey also returned to Newcastle in 1962, becoming their manager for the next 13 years. A legend in every sense.

Joe Harvey's Newcastle Stats Matches 248 Goals 12 Honours FA Cup (1951, 1952)