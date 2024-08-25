Key Takeaways Newcastle United's lack of tangible success contradicts a history of legendary defenders.

Newcastle United hold a stature in the game which sees them considered one of the biggest clubs in the world. With their fans, passionately nicknamed the Geordie Boys, travelling up and down the country to support them, it's almost impossible not to notice them.

However, despite being a club full of pride and passion, they have very little tangible success to go alongside it. The Magpies last won a major trophy in 1955, whilst several relegations to the second tier have signified their inconsistency over the past century. In a sport so focused on success, they have still had a plethora of legendary defenders play for them.

None of them have been considered the greatest defenders of all time, but that's hardly surprising considering just how competitive the rankings are. Here is a closer look at the nine best defenders in the club's history to decide the argument once and for all, with the list stretching from the early 1900s to the modern day.

Ranking Factors

Importance to the team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.

Longevity - Newcastle had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period.

Clean sheets and goals conceded - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

9 Best Newcastle Defenders Ever Rank Player Position Years Playing 1. Philippe Albert Centre-back 1994–1999 2. Bobby Moncur Centre-back 1962–1974 3. David Craig Right-back 1962–1978 4. Frank Hudspeth Left-back 1910–1929 5. Darren Peacock Centre-back 1994–1998 6. John Beresford Left-back 1992–1998 7. Frank Clark Left-back 1962–1975 8. Bill McCracken Right-back 1904–1924 9. Brian Kilcline Centre-back 1992–1994

9 Brian Kilcline

1992–1994

Compared to most on this list, Brian Kilcline's spell at Newcastle was short — just two years, in fact. However, the impact he had is so significant that he creeps onto this list. With a butterfly effect, Kilcline, who had the nickname 'Killer', was Kevin Keegan's first signing in 1992 — and he was made captain immediately.

The pressure was on Newcastle to thrive, and Kilcline, who was also known for his hard tackling and aerial ability, shone. Keegan later stated that Kilcline was "the most important signing" he had ever made for the club, knowing that he was crucial during the season when they somehow avoided relegation and possible bankruptcy.

Kilcline's Newcastle Stats Matches 39 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1

8 Bill McCracken

1904–1924

Bill McCracken was at the heart of Newcastle's first wave of success. The right-back spent 20 years at the Magpies, making 432 appearances. It's the fifth-most in the club's history — and, whilst winning the Football League in 1905, 1907 and 1909, he is now seen as a legend in every sense.

Uniquely, he is one of just a few players whose actions have brought changes to the Laws of the Game when he mastered the technique of catching opposition forwards offside. During McCracken's golden reign, the offside rule stated that three players must be between the attacking player and the goal line when the ball is played. Eventually, the law was changed to the current iteration of two opponents between the foremost attacker and the goal line, affording McCracken with a legacy which stretches far beyond Newcastle.

McCracken's Newcastle Stats Matches 432 Goals 8 Honours Football League (1905, 1907, 1909)

7 Frank Clark

1962–1975

Frank Clark made nearly 500 appearances for Newcastle during a phenomenal career. As a youngster, he worked his way through the academy before eventually making his first-team debut. The highlight of his career came when he was part of the side that won the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, beating Ujpesti Dosza 6-2 in the final.

It's not considered a major trophy, but when Newcastle have struggled for silverware for so long, it is still remembered. Clark was also part of the squad that lost the FA Cup final in 1974, which would have been the perfect ending to his career had they won.

Clark's Newcastle Stats Matches 486 Goals 2 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 6

6 John Beresford

1992–1998

Kevin Keegan's 'Entertainers' had countless memorable players. From David Ginola, one of the best French players of all time, to Les Ferdinand, one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, they were world-class, but the unsung heroes are often forgotten. Those who did the hard work without a fuss were just as important. John Beresford was exactly that and, during his time, he formed a formidable partnership with the other fullback, Warren Barton.

Capable of bombing up and down the pitch, Beresford was always a consistent name on the team sheet, barring an argument in April 1996 with his manager which saw him lose his place in the starting lineup. That was only brief though — and that epitomised his work ethic.

Beresford's Newcastle Stats Matches 229 Goals 8 Assists 17 Yellow Cards 27

5 Darren Peacock

1994–1998

In the same era as Beresford, David Peacock was another name who went under the radar compared to some of the best attackers in the world. Remarkably, Peacock was named Player of the Year during Newcastle's famous 1995/96 campaign, as the Magpies finished narrowly behind perennial Premier League champions Manchester United.

After arriving from Queens Park Rangers in 1994 for £2.7m, Peacock excelled, dominating defensive battles like it was a walk in the park. Naturally, he was not as stylish as other players in Keegan's starry fleet of forward-thinking players, but you need those who are willing to do the dirty work in a title race.

Peacock's Newcastle Stats Matches 176 Goals 4 Yellow Cards 18

4 Frank Hudspeth

1910–1929

Football was a completely different game in the early 1900s. The ball was heavier, it was less stylish and money was not thrown around as often. No one would make the physical transition from those sepia-tinged afternoons to the modern day, but Frank Hudspeth was indisputably world-class at the time.

By spending 19 seasons at the club from 1910 to 1929, he is in the record books for being the joint longest servant for the team along with Billy McCracken. He had the nickname 'Old Surefoot' due to his reliability, which helped the team win the First Division in 1927, as well as the FA Cup in 1910 and 1924.

Hudspeth's Newcastle Stats Matches 472 Goals 37 Honours First Division (1927), FA Cup (1910, 1924)

3 David Craig

1962–1978

David Craig was Newcastle's right-back for nearly 20 years, from 1962 to 1978, and his consistency during that spell places him in the top 10 in all-time appearances (433) for the Magpies. As a constant presence in the position, he excelled with his over-lapping runs, providing the team with balance across the pitch.

Although it is not considered a major trophy, Craig won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969, after beating Ujpest FC 6-2 in the final. Legendary in every sense — his traditional style of play has always acted as a role model for Newcastle youngsters looking to break through.

Craig's Newcastle Stats Matches 433 Goals 11 Honours Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1969)

2 Bobby Moncur

1962–1974

If you said Bobby Moncur epitomised everything about Newcastle, it would not be too far wrong, and although it took him five years to make an impact, he eventually shone. As captain, he was composed yet also a rugged defender determined to provide security — and this all came to prominence during the club's Inter-City Fairs Cup success in 1969.

At home in the first leg against Hungarian giants Ujpest FC, Moncur scored twice, combined with a strike from Jim Scott, to help the Magpies win 3-0. As Newcastle found themselves two goals down at half-time in the second leg, the captain found the perfect reply, scoring within a minute of the restart with a volley to see Newcastle win 3-2 on the night and 6-2 on aggregate.

Moncur's Newcastle Stats Matches 345 Goals 7 Honours Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1969), FA Cup Runner-Up (1974)

1 Philippe Albert

1994 - 1999

Philippe Albert has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest defender of all time. Joining in 1994 after excelling at the World Cup with Belgium, the 1.90m defender quickly found form, helping Newcastle finish sixth before he became a regular in Keegan's 'Entertainers' side.

Uniquely, he became a cult hero at the club due to his less-than-defensive tendencies, as he would often make runs forward and be found roaming on the edge of the opposition box. His hard work, coupled with his attacking tendencies, made him loved by the fans, as he epitomised what was so popular about the 'Entertainers' by being Keegan's perfect idea for a centre-back personified.

Albert's Newcastle Stats Matches 137 Goals 12 Assists 7 Yellow Cards 26

Stats via Transfermarkt.