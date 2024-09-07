Key Takeaways Newcastle have had stunning home, away and third shirts over the years.

Their 2024/2025 third shirt takes inspiration from their away kit 25 years prior.

Meanwhile, the Magpies' kit combination for the 1995/1996 campaign will never be topped.

Newcastle United have one of the most passionate fanbases in the world. Dubbed the 'Geordie Boys', they travel up and down the country to support their side – and they have become famous for wearing their club colours in the sunshine, wind, rain or snow. Whatever the weather, they will be there.

Despite the disappointment associated with the club, they remain vocal. They are naturally desperate to win a major trophy for the first time since 1955, though. Over the years, some of the club's greatest players of all time have come close to glory, but never quite got over the line, yet they have become iconic in a plethora of stunning kits.

Jerseys represent the values and morals of the team, with the home shirt often being more traditional, whilst designers are given the license to explore options with the away and third shirts. Newcastle have been no different over the years, exploring new avenues all the time, including Nostalgia Lane. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest kits in the Magpies' history, with the list mostly focusing on the 1990s – one of the best times to support the side.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly.

Iconic moments in it - The most important kits have memorable moments.

Players who wore it - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan in them.

9 Greatest Newcastle Kits Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer Home/Away/Third 1. 1995/1997 Adidas Home 2. 1995/1996 Adidas Away 3. 1993/1995 Asics Away 4. 1980/1983 Umbro Home 5. 1996/1997 Adidas Away 6. 1999/2000 Adidas Home 7. 2024/2025 Adidas Third 8. 1998/1999 Adidas Away 9. 1997/1999 Adidas Home

9 1997/1999 Home - Adidas

Firstly, every Newcastle home shirt is strikingly similar. The club's design is black and white stripes, so they can't suddenly rip out history, but they can add minor and small details to make it stand out from the crowd.

For the 1997/1999 campaigns, the Magpies went into the first season with a sense of disappointment after finishing second back-to-back, and the heartbreak got worse as, whilst wearing this jersey, they lost two FA Cup finals. The shirt itself evolved from the previous jersey and had a unique round collar, whilst the Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor remains iconic to this day. Simplicity at its finest.

8 1998/1999 Away - Adidas

Overlapping with the previous home shirt for a year, Newcastle's away shirt for the 1998/1999 campaign pleased everyone. It's fair to say this colour scheme and design would not work in the modern day. It was bold and slightly outside the box, but it perfectly matched the sense of fashion in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

They lost the FA Cup final again in 1999, but their shirt always brings back some positive memories. The Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor will forever remain iconic, whilst the all-blue base with gold trimmings gave a sense of style and class.

7 2024/2025 Third - Adidas

Stunning. There's no easier way to describe Newcastle's third jersey for the 2024/2025 season. Featuring their iconic crest reimagined from the 1980s, it is also inspired by the club's 1999/2000 away jersey, which narrowly misses out on this list. It's normally rare for a remake to improve, but the Magpies have gone above and beyond to give it a modern twist. The shirt has a clean, minimalist aesthetic and a crisp white base, whilst it is coupled with a vibrant pop of mint green on the sleeves and side panels.

At the time of the announcement, Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle, was full of praise for the shirt: “Adidas has a deep understanding of Newcastle's DNA, and that is clear to see in the design of our new third kit. From the use of the club's nostalgic 1980s crest, through to a design evoking Sir Bobby Robson's team at the turn of the millennium, it is an innovative approach to a classic kit."

6 1999/2000 Home - Adidas

Newcastle had very little to celebrate during the 1999/2000 season. They had Alan Shearer, their greatest striker of all time, leading the line, but performances on the pitch were poor. They finished and crashed out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals. However, through the disappointment, their home shirt symbolised the values of the club to perfection.

The Magpies updated the famous black and white stripes with a jazzy blue trim, as well as the inclusion of a collar, which became common in the early 2000s. It was also the last kit to adopt the iconic Brown Ale logo.

5 1996/1997 Away - Adidas

Following on from the Magpies' stunning 1995/1996 jersey was never going to be easy, but Newcastle did as impressive a job as they could do. The football on the pitch once again ended in disappointment during the 1996/1997 season, with Keegan's side finishing second in the table again, seven points behind champions Man United.

Despite the heartbreak, fans look back on the era fondly, as Keegan's 'Entertainers' became the face of the Premier League. Their away shirt played a part in that – and this had several neat details throughout. As a 'denim-inspired kit', it had a quiet but smooth colour palette, whilst the three strips along the beautiful Newcastle Brown Ale logo were clever.

4 1980/1983 Home - Umbro

The early 1980s. A time of concern for Newcastle. From 1980 to 1983, they spent their time in the Second Division, languishing as some of the best clubs in the world excelled in the top flight. However, the mind works in a weird way, so fans still remember this shirt fondly.

It's helped by the fact that Keegan, one of their greatest ever wingers, wore in it, eventually helping them secure promotion back to the promised land. The kit specifically featured diamond-esque patterns on the sleeves and on the shorts, as well as including a classic collar which made anyone look fashionable if they wore it.

3 1993/1995 Away - Asics

In 1993, Newcastle returned to the top flight after four years of languishing in the second tier. With Keegan as manager, the Magpies were flying — and they went on to finish third in their debut Premier League campaign, with the nickname 'the Entertainers' taking prominence.

Made by Asics - a company that rarely makes football shirts anymore - Newcastle had a stunning jersey for their debut Premier League campaign. With a bright blue base that looked distinctly similar to a Rangers home shirt, it stood out from the crowd with its bold design. Remarkably, it was also worn by two visiting away sides at St James' Park after Tottenham and Athletic Bilbao both failed to bring a suitable change of attire.

2 1995/1996 Away - Adidas

The 1995/1996 season – the most memorable campaign in recent memory for Newcastle fans. As Keegan's Entertainers dazzled their way through the division, they excelled. The Magpies had some of the best Premier League players of all time playing for them, and it was all going smoothly until the second half of the campaign, when they blew a 12-point lead to Man United and finished second.

Despite ending in heartbreak once again, the shirt is still remembered fondly. Everything about it was perfect; from the maroon and blue stripes to the Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor. Newcastle's 2024/2025 jersey was based on this jersey as well.

1 1995/1997 Home - Adidas

Finally, Newcastle's 1995/1997 home kit has been ranked as the best jersey in the club's history. In truth, it's also one of the greatest shirts in Premier League history, with the iconic stripes and 'Newcastle Brown Ale' sponsorship remaining memorable for everyone, even if they did not support the Magpies.

They may have fallen short of success in 1996, but the story under Keegan was about far more than tangible success. They showed belief and understood the fanbase, something Newcastle sides struggled with beforehand – and have lacked since. The kit itself was simple, but the story of 'less is more' can be told here. Traditional home kits are almost always better, as they look to respect the team's history. With the likes of Peter Beardsley, David Ginola, and Les Ferdinand producing breathtaking displays, Adidas' jersey will never be forgotten.