Newcastle United have been on a rollercoaster journey ever since forming under the name Stanley FC in 1881. Once one of the most successful clubs in the world, they have now not won a major trophy since 1955, with the Geordie Boys who follow the club up and down the country desperate to taste silverware once again.

Despite the recent disappointment, they have had a plethora of legendary managers take charge on the touchline over the years — some of whom could be considered some of the best coaches of all time. With their experience, tactical nuance and longevity, the Magpies have been fortunate to go under their wing.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest managers in Newcastle's history. The most successful coaches took charge decades ago, winning the First Division and FA Cup, but modern-day managers such as Eddie Howe and Rafael Benitez have also made an impact.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The longer a manager stayed at the club, the more highly they are regarded.

- The longer a manager stayed at the club, the more highly they are regarded. Win Percentage - Simply put, the more matches they win, the better.

- Simply put, the more matches they win, the better. Trophies - Wins are most significant when they lead to silverware.

Best Newcastle Managers of All Time Rank Manager Tenure Win Percentage (%) 1. Frank Watt 1892-1929 45.49 2. Joe Harvey 1962-1975 37.90 3. Stan Seymour 1939-1947, 1950-1954, 1956-1958 38.46 4. Kevin Keegan 1992-1997 54.98 5. Sir Bobby Robson 1999-2004 46.67 6. Andy Cunningham 1930-1935 41.83 7. Doug Livingstone 1954-1956 43.43 8. Eddie Howe* 2021-Present 47.93 9. Rafael Benitez 2016-2019 42.47

9 Rafael Benitez

Managed Newcastle from 2016-2019

To begin, Rafael Benitez is famous for his stints elsewhere, most famously winning the Champions League with Liverpool. However, during his three years on Tyneside, he made an impact. The Spaniard suffered relegation in his first three months at the club despite an impressive run of form, yet he looked to change their fortunes in the following season.

Benitez guided Newcastle to the Championship title in May 2017, whilst he then kept them in the Premier League the following two campaigns. Maybe it doesn't sound too remarkable, but he had to work under owner Mike Ashley — and, after he left, the Spaniard stated he was left with no choice but to leave the role, due to disagreements with Ashley, describing him as "a businessman who I don't believe really cares about his team."

Benitez's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 146 Wins 62 Draws 31 Losses 53 Win Percentage (%) 42.47

8 Eddie Howe

Managed Newcastle since 2021

Close

Current manager Eddie Howe is slowly working his way up this list. Appointed at the end of 2021 as the face of a new era at Newcastle, the former Bournemouth manager has excelled. With the club now owned by Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF, he's naturally had heavy financial backing, but tactically, he is one of the best managers in the Premier League.

The former player helped steer them clear of relegation in his first six months, before, in the following season, they went on a remarkable run of form to qualify for the Champions League. There, they were knocked out in the group stages, but a famous 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain will always live long in the memory.

Howe's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 121 Wins 58 Draws 29 Losses 34 Win Percentage (%) 47.93

7 Doug Livingstone

Managed Newcastle from 1954-1956

Going back through the decades, Doug Livingstone was the last manager to win a major trophy with Newcastle. Obviously, it's a record the Magpies do not want to have, but it only highlights the Scotsman's achievements more. When he was appointed in 1954, supporters were concerned about his philosophy, but as soon as they won the 1955 FA Cup final, no one had any complaints.

However, it wasn't all rosy for the coach, with it reportedly believed that he was unhappy with the amount of influence the board had on first-team issues. Despite that, tangible success came his way.

Livingstone's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 99 Wins 43 Draws 20 Losses 36 Win Percentage (%) 43.43

6 Andy Cunningham

Managed Newcastle from 1930-1935

Technicalities in football are always confusing — and that's the case here. Andy Cunningham is seen as the first 'official' manager in the club's history, as his predecessor, Frank Watt, was the head of the committee, not the manager. Whatever the wording, there's no doubt Cunningham had an instrumental role in the Magpies' history.

He guided the club to FA Cup success in 1932 after beating Arsenal 2-1 in the final, but - epitomising the perilous state of the sport - the club was also relegated to the Second Division whilst he was at the helm. People remember the positive parts of life, though, so Cunningham is fondly remembered for tasting tangible glory.

Cunningham's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 251 Wins 105 Draws 45 Losses 101 Win Percentage (%) 41.83

5 Sir Bobby Robson

Managed Newcastle from 1999-2004

If you ask anyone who watched football in the late 1900s, everyone would say Sir Bobby Robson is one of the greatest English managers of all time. He won the UEFA Cup with Ipswich in 1981 and excelled with PSV, Porto and Barcelona abroad. However, he also had a five-year stint at Newcastle which highlighted his pedigree.

Although no silverware came along, Robson guided the club from the bottom of the league to European qualification. Eventually reaching the Champions League for the 2003/2004 season, they were disappointed to be knocked out and fall into the UEFA Cup instead, yet even getting that far was an achievement for the manager. He transformed the club.

Robson's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 255 Wins 119 Draws 64 Losses 72 Win Percentage (%) 46.67

4 Kevin Keegan

Managed Newcastle from 1992-1997

Kevin Keegan's entertainers were the face of the Premier League. He built the Magpies from the bottom, guiding them to promotion from the second tier, before coming perilously close to glory. Keegan, who is also one of the greatest wingers in Newcastle's history, let a 12-point lead in the 1996 Premier League title race slip.

Meanwhile, during that race, Keegan directed remarks at Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson during a post-match interview live on Sky Sports. His outburst, "I would love it if we beat them! Love it", has been synonymous with the legendary coach ever since.

Keegan's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 251 Wins 138 Draws 51 Losses 62 Win Percentage (%) 54.98

3 Stan Seymour

Managed Newcastle from 1939-1947, 1950-1954, 1956-1958

Every other manager on this list had one major spell as Newcastle's manager, but Stan Seymour went against the grain. He was different and was named the team's coach on three separate occasions. However, it was never easy to understand him. All three stints saw him believe that managers should not have too much control, so he was technically the manager of the club with the Directors Committee.

Later on in his career, he returned as coach after making Livingstone, who won the FA Cup, choose players he did not want to use. In short, his spell at the Magpies was too chaotic, but two FA Cup triumphs in 1951 and 1952 speak for itself.

Seymour's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 338 Wins 130 Draws 74 Losses 134 Win Percentage (%) 38.46

2 Joe Harvey

Managed Newcastle from 1962-1975

As one of the best midfielders in Newcastle's history, Joe Harvey is on the main wall of the club's Hall of Fame. He understood the values of the club, always looked to progress and never gave up. By managing the club from 1962 to 1975, he did not win a major trophy, but promotion from the Second Division in 1965 and bringing home the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup — a trophy which has never been confirmed as 'major' — does highlight his success on the touchline.

Unfortunately, Harvey resigned after pressure from supporters at the end of the 1974/75 season. However, highlighting his loyalty, he did come back and help out as manager for the club for a few days in August 1980, whilst Newcastle were in their third year in Division Two and Bill McGarry had just been fired.

Harvey's Managerial Statistics at Newcastle Matches 591 Wins 224 Draws 152 Losses 215 Win Percentage (%) 37.90

1 Frank Watt

Managed Newcastle from 1892-1929

Finally, Frank Watt has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest manager of all time. Football was different in the early 1900s — and the idea of a conventional manager was never used. Therefore, Watt is known as the first 'unofficial manager' of Newcastle, yet he guided them to unparalleled success.

The club was run by a committee, overseen by the club secretary, which was Watt. The Magpies dominated the league with a side assembled entirely by Watt, and this included signing some of the best players in Newcastle's history. By winning the First Division four times in 1905, 1907, 1909 and 1927, it's likely he will never be topped, even if there are some technicalities.