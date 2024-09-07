Key Takeaways The number seven shirt is one of the most famous tops in football.

Jermaine Jenas, Neil McDonald and Tommy Cassidy were all 'lesser-known' players to wear it at Newcastle.

Kevin Keegan and Peter Beardsley both had stints with the number on Tyneside.

Newcastle United have been on a rollercoaster journey ever since they formed in 1881 as Stanley FC. From winning the First Division and FA Cup in the early 1900s to struggling since 1955, the Magpies are typically entertaining to watch for every reason imaginable.

In every era, they've had some of the best players of all time ply their trade for them. Some may have succeeded more than others, whilst others have had the pleasure of pulling on the most famous shirt numbers in the sport — including number seven. Typically worn by wingers, the shirt stands tall at every club around the world.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest players in Newcastle history to wear the number seven shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 7 at Newcastle Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 7 1. Peter Beardsley 1983-1987, 1993-1997 1984-1987 2. Kevin Keegan 1982-1984 1982-1984 3. Rob Lee 1992-2002 1993-2002 4. Len White 1953-1962 1954-1962 5. Chris Waddle 1980–1985 1984-1985 6. Tommy Cassidy 1970-1980 1973-1974 7. Joelinton 2019-Present 2021-Present 8. Neil McDonald 1983-1988 1983-1988 9. Jermaine Jenas 2002-2005 2002-2005

9 Jermaine Jenas

Years in the number seven shirt: 2002-2005

Jermaine Jenas spent three years at Newcastle – and he was their number seven throughout. Initially joining from Nottingham Forest for £5m, the second most expensive fee ever for a British teenager at the time, Jenas quickly excelled.

In his first full season in the north-east, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year, shining in the middle of the park with his energy and willingness to drive forward. Unfortunately, his following campaigns were not as successful, but Jenas was always known as a strong box-to-box midfielder who loved to make a late run into the box.

Jermaine Jenas' Newcastle Stats Matches 152 Goals 12 Assists 16

8 Neil McDonald

Years in the number seven shirt: 1983-1988

Neil McDonald was a classic 'no-nonsense' workhorse for Newcastle, unconventionally wearing the number seven shirt despite being a right-back and midfielder throughout his career. The five-time England U21 international started his career off at Newcastle, making 203 appearances over five years.

It epitomises his work ethic that he played that many games in a short period, yet he rarely sat on the sidelines, because he could be trusted. He was not the 'superstar' everyone always wanted to watch, but teams need those who will do the hard work; McDonald was that in a nutshell.

Neil McDonald's Newcastle Stats Matches 203 Goals 27 Assists 3

7 Joelinton

Years in the number seven shirt: 2021-Present

The story of Joelinton is one of true perseverance. Initially joining in 2019, the Brazilian struggled and failed to match the tempo of one of the best leagues in the world. Known for his poor finishing in front of goal, it coincided with him wearing the number nine shirt, but as soon as he switched to the number seven top in 2021, everything started to click.

Converted from a striker to a midfielder when Eddie Howe arrived as manager, the Brazilian started to dictate matches with ease. With his late runs into the box, he even started to score as well — and now he is adored in the North East. No one could have predicted his renaissance.

Joelinton's Premier League Stats Matches 159 Goals 19 Assists 7 Big Chances Created 16

6 Tommy Cassidy

Years in the number seven shirt: 1973-1974

Decades ago, football was drastically different – and Tommy Cassidy was seen as a Newcastle legend over a 10-year stint. Now considered one of the greatest central midfielders in the club's history, he controlled matches effortlessly, even making over 200 appearances.

Although it was brief, Cassidy did wear the number seven shirt from 1973 to 1974, which sees him included on this list. It came in the campaign that they finished runners-up in the 1974 FA Cup, whilst he became famous for his non-stop work ethic, ability to drive late into the box and pinpoint passing.

Tommy Cassidy's Newcastle Stats Matches 225 Goals 28 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up (1974)

5 Chris Waddle

Years in the number seven shirt: 1984-1985

Chris Waddle is Newcastle's greatest winger of all time. It's a hotly-fought contest, but the former Tottenham Hotspur star was as elegant as they came, gliding around the final third with ease. Just like Cassidy, Waddle only had a very brief spell in the number seven shirt as well, but his technical brilliance was enough to include them.

With 52 goals and 16 assists in 191 matches, Waddle was always the beating heart of the side. Capable of playing on the left, right or through the middle, defenders never knew how to deal with him – and that was showcased during his debut match when he scored a first-half hat-trick against Queens Park Rangers.

Chris Waddle's Newcastle Stats Matches 191 Goals 52 Assists 16

4 Len White

Years in the number seven shirt: 1954-1962

Len White, who could play as an out-and-out striker or on the flanks, was world-class for Newcastle. From 1954 to 1962, he was Newcastle's number seven – and, over a nine-year career on Tyneside, he played 269 matches and scored 153 goals, the third-most in the club's history behind Alan Shearer and Jackie Milburn.

This helped them win the FA Cup in 1955, whilst White quickly became known for his pace and partnership with Milburn. When Milburn eventually left the club, White continued to shine, though, excelling as a lone striker. It seemed he could do everything asked of him.

Len White's Newcastle Stats Matches 269 Goals 153 Honours FA Cup (1955)

3 Rob Lee

Years in the number seven shirt: 1993-2002

Rob Lee, who is one of Newcastle's best players in the Premier League era, excelled during a ten-year career spell on Tyneside. Most of this came whilst he was wearing the sacred number seven shirt, as he helped contribute to Kevin Keegan's 'entertainers' side, which came narrowly close to Premier League glory in 1996.

As a central midfielder who never stopped working, he was adored by fans. Meanwhile, his ability to drive into the final third saw him pick up 34 league goals for the club. Lee deserved a trophy with the club, but they never managed to get over the final hurdle.

Rob Lee's Premier League Stats at Newcastle Matches 267 Goals 34 Assists 32 Yellow Cards 36

2 Kevin Keegan

Years in the number seven shirt: 1982-1984

Kevin Keegan is one of Newcastle's greatest players of all time — and, despite being at the club for just two years, he built an unbreakable bond with the St James' Park faithful. In 78 games, Keegan scored 48 times, helping the Magpies return to their status near the top of the English elite.

This came whilst he was wearing the number seven shirt, with Keegan capable of leading the line from the front or playing out wide. He always dreamt of playing for Newcastle, so when he finally arrived as a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, it really did seem like a match made in heaven.

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle Stats Appearances 78 Goals 48 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1982/83 & 1983/84

1 Peter Beardsley

Years in the number seven shirt: 1984-1987

Finally, Peter Beardsley has been the greatest player in Newcastle history to wear the number seven shirt. Beardsley is most famous for his spell in the 1990s at the Magpies, becoming the face of 'the Entertainers' as they came perilously close to Premier League glory.

However, the striker's stint as the team's number seven came earlier, between 1984 and 1987. Playing in just as impressive form, the attacker scored 17 goals in 38 league games in his first campaign, including a hat-trick on New Year's Day in a 3-1 home win over local rivals Sunderland. Coupled with being named Player of the Year in 1985 and 1986, he was simply electric.

Peter Beardsley's Newcastle Stats Appearances 326 Goals 121 Assists 42 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1984/85 & 1985/86

Stats via Transfermarkt.