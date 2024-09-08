Key Takeaways Specific numbers on football shirts hold value, meaning and pride for players.

Newcastle United has a long history of iconic players wearing the number 9 shirt.

Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn and Les Ferdinand all excelled in the shirt.

The back of a football shirt carries far more weight than just a number. Specific digits hold value, meaning and pride, and players always want to wear the most famous ones when they switch to some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Newcastle United in particular are a side full of history and prestige – and shirts have played a part in that over the years. From dominating in the early 1900s to not winning a major trophy since 1955, it's been a rollercoaster journey for the boys in black and white stripes.

Through the good times and the bad, some of the club's best players of all time have worn their number nine shirt. It's typically sported by strikers, and we have decided to rank the nine best to ever pull on that particular shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 9 at Newcastle Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 9 1. Alan Shearer 1996-2006 1996-2006 2. Jackie Milburn 1943-1957 1950-1952 3. Malcolm Macdonald 1971-1976 1971-1976 4. Andy Cole 1993-1995 1993-1995 5. Les Ferdinand 1995-1997 1995-1996 6. Kevin Keegan 1982-1984 1983-1984 7. Chris Waddle 1980-1985 1983-1985 8. Pop Robson 1962-1971 1966-1970 9. Papiss Cisse 2012-2016 2012-2016

9 Papiss Cisse

Years in the number nine shirt: 2012-2016

Papiss Cisse is the typical 'streets will never forget' player, which saw him become a cult hero at St James' Park. Over a four-year spell at the club, Cisse formed an unbelievable bond with fellow striker Demba Ba, whilst his goal-scoring tally impressed.

Boasting 44 goals in 131 matches, the Senegalese attacker was a beacon of light for the club during an inconsistent period. His time on Tyneside ended with relegation to the Championship, but that does not take away from his impact. No one fortunate enough to witness Cisse's disregard for the laws of physics will ever forget his stunning brace away to Chelsea in May 2012.

Papiss Cisse's Newcastle Stats Matches 131 Goals 44 Assists 8

8 Pop Robson

Years in the number nine shirt: 1966-1970

Pop Robson, despite being an unfamiliar name in the modern day, spent nine years at Newcastle, with four of those occurring whilst wearing the legendary number nine shirt. After growing up in the area, Robson broke onto the main stage in the 1960s, racking up an impressive tally of 97 goals in 244 appearances.

This haul places him 10th on the club's all-time top goalscorers list, and his goals helped the Magpies win the Second Division in 1965 and the Fairs Cup in 1969, which was never classified as a 'major trophy' but is effectively a predecessor of the Europa League. Whatever the technicalities, Robson was a traditional striker who continually delivered.

Pop Robson's Newcastle Stats Matches 244 Goals 97 Assists 1965 Second Division and 1969 Fairs Cup

7 Chris Waddle

Years in the number nine shirt: 1983-1985

With shirt numbers not being set in the 1980s, players switched all the time – and that was the case for Chris Waddle from 1983 to 1985. Whilst he also wore the number seven shirt, he is Newcastle's greatest winger of all time. Capable of gliding around the final third on the left, right or through the centre, defenders rarely knew what to do about him.

His stats, 52 goals and 16 assists in 191 matches, speak for themselves, as he acted as a shining light during an inconsistent period for Newcastle. Waddle's talent was epitomised during his debut match when he scored a first-half hat-trick against Queens Park Rangers.

Chris Waddle's Newcastle Stats Matches 191 Goals 52 Assists 16

6 Kevin Keegan

Years in the number nine shirt: 1983-1984

Typically, Kevin Keegan would be far higher on a Newcastle-focused list. He is one of the club's greatest players of all time, who was capable of sending a shiver down the spine of any defender, even if he was on Tyneside for just two years. In a similar case to Waddle, Keegan wore both the number seven and number nine shirts during his brief spell at Newcastle.

However, his sheer natural talent sees him included on this list. In 78 games, Keegan scored 48 times, helping the Magpies return to their status near the top of the English elite. As a boyhood Magpies fan, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was living the dream in the north-east.

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle Stats Appearances 78 Goals 48 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1982/83 & 1983/84

5 Les Ferdinand

Years in the number nine shirt: 1995-1996

Once the former player had made the successful transition to management, Kevin Keegan forged a side which won plenty of games and even more hearts in the mid-1990s. 'The Entertainers', as they would forever be known, captured the imagination of fans up and down the country for their exuberance and elegance.

Despite the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the 1995/96 Premier League title to Manchester United, Les Ferdinand was in a league of his own, wearing the number nine shirt that season before graciously handing it to Alan Shearer a year later. With the iconic draped across his back, Ferdinand scored 29 goals and won an unofficial people's knighthood, as he was dubbed 'Sir Les' by his adoring public.

Les Ferdinand's Newcastle Stats Matches 84 Goals 50 Assists 15

4 Andy Cole

Years in the number nine shirt: 1993-1995

Andy Cole, who is typically seen as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history largely due to his spell at Manchester United, also excelled at Newcastle beforehand. From 1993 to 1995, he was one of the best strikers in the world, helping the Magpies stabilise themselves in the Premier League.

In his debut season, Cole rattled in a staggering 34 goals in 40 matches as Newcastle finished in an impressive third place. He was unsurprisingly named PFA Young Player of the Year, but his career on Tyneside ended abruptly in January 1995, with Keegan surprisingly opting to sell him to United due to a perceived drop in form and enthusiasm.

Andy Cole's Newcastle Stats Matches 84 Goals 68 Assists 23

3 Malcolm Macdonald

Years in the number nine shirt: 1971-1976

Malcolm Macdonald's five-year stint sees him rank as one of the Magpies' best strikers ever. Wearing the number nine shirt throughout his spell, he immediately showcased his talent by scoring a stunning hat-trick against Liverpool on his debut. It secured him the nickname "Supermac".

The moniker became a perfect way to describe his talent, with Macdonald eventually becoming the fifth-highest goalscorer in the club's history with 138 goals in 257 appearances. Lethal in the air and boasting a jet-heeled turn of pace, the prolific number nine once clocked an outrageous time of 10.9 seconds in the 100m. "Give him an inch and he'll take a mile" was used consistently when describing his style of play as well.

Malcolm Macdonald's Newcastle Stats Appearances 257 Goals 138 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up, First Division Top Goalscorer 1975

2 Jackie Milburn

Years in the number nine shirt: 1950-1952

Jackie Milburn is Newcastle personified. Playing for the Magpies from 1943 to 1957, he only wore the number nine shirt for two years from 1950 to 1952. However, as someone who carried Newcastle, he was always going to be included near the top of this list.

Milburn lifted the FA Cup three times, in 1951, 1952 and 1955, whilst he now has a statue outside the famous Gallowgate stand. Leading from the front, he scored 200 goals in 398 matches, which was the record until a legendary Englishman broke it in 2006. The striker is truly cemented in history in the north-east.

Jackie Milburn's Newcastle Stats Appearances 397 Goals 200 Notable Achievements FA Cup: 1950/51, 1951/52 & 1954/55

1 Alan Shearer

Years in the number nine shirt: 1996-2006

Alan Shearer has been ranked as the greatest player to wear the number nine shirt in Newcastle's history. The current BBC pundit is the all-time Premier League top scorer – and his 10 years at St James' Park cemented his status in the club's and league's history.

Despite never winning a major trophy with his boyhood team, Shearer excelled consistently. By finding space even legendary strikers could not locate, he ended up with 206 goals in 404 appearances in the north-east, whilst - rather fittingly - he scored his last goal for the club in a 4-1 thrashing of arch-rivals, Sunderland.

Alan Shearer's Newcastle Stats Appearances 404 Goals 206 Assists 58 Notable Achievements Club Record Goalscorer

