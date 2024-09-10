Key Takeaways Newcastle have had a plethora of spectacular number tens over the years.

Newcastle United have been on a rollercoaster journey throughout their history. The Magpies dominated English football early on, winning the First Division and FA Cup in the 1900s, but they have now not won a major trophy since 1955.

Despite their recent struggles, they have still had some of the best players of all time ply their trade in the north-east. Often taking the main spotlight, strikers and forwards in the final third have been at the heart of the club's history and some of them wore the famous number ten shirt. Typically worn by playmakers, it's one of the most important jerseys in football, holding prestige at every club around the world.

Due to this, we have outlined the nine best players in Newcastle's history to wear their famous number ten shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season. We have already ranked the best number sevens and greatest number nines in their history.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 10 at Newcastle Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 10 1. Peter Beardsley 1983-1987, 1993-1997 1983-1987 2. Malcolm Macdonald 1971-1976 1971-1974 3. Chris Waddle 1980-1985 1984-1985 4. Jock Rutherford 1902-1913 1909-1910 5. Les Ferdinand 1995-1997 1996-1997 6. Tommy Cassidy 1970-1980 1970-1971 7. Michael Owen 2005-2009 2005-2009 8. Anthony Gordon 2023-Present 2023-Present 9. Allan Saint-Maximin 2019-2023 2019-2023

9 Allan Saint-Maximin

Years in the number ten shirt: 2019-2023

There were very few players as exciting as Allan Saint-Maximin in the Premier League. The Frenchman was a 'classic winger', always looking to take defenders on, drive forward and flash moments of brilliance. Always capable of completing a stunning skill move, Saint-Maximin - who joined from Nice - was adored by the faithful Geordie Boys each week.

Despite always being plagued by injury, he picked up 34 goal contributions during his time in the north-east, with his fast feet, elegance and 'flash in the pan' moments making him a joy to watch in the Premier League. He did the number ten shirt proud.

Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle Stats Matches 124 Goals 13 Assists 21

8 Anthony Gordon

Years in the number ten shirt: 2023-Present

Close

Succeeding Saint-Maximin, Anthony Gordon proved the doubters wrong. When he first joined for an initial £40m, he was branded as 'overpriced' and 'not worth the money', but the Everton prodigy quickly showcased why the Magpies opted to spend heavily. As a dynamic left-winger, Gordon has solidified the position as his own, helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League.

With 25 goal contributions in 68 matches so far, Gordon has become a key part of Eddie Howe's rebuild – and he even secured a place in England's Euro 2024 squad due to his intelligent play. In truth, he's now considered one of the best wingers in the world.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle Stats Matches 68 Goals 14 Assists 11

7 Michael Owen

Years in the number ten shirt: 2005-2009

Michael Owen is one of the greatest English strikers of all time. Winner of the Ballon d'Or, he's always been seen as a hero on the pitch, providing moments of sheer brilliance to carry his sides over the line. However, his spell at Newcastle was not what anyone wished for.

Over the four-year spell, he scored 30 goals in 79 matches, which was nowhere near his expectations – and it was all because his time on Tyneside was plagued by injury. As the story of his career, it stopped him from ever finding momentum, yet it shows how impressive he was that he still registered 32 goal contributions.

Michael Owen's Newcastle Stats Matches 79 Goals 30 Assists 2

6 Tommy Cassidy

Years in the number ten shirt: 1970-1971

Meanwhile, stretching back through the decades, Tommy Cassidy only had a brief spell in the number ten shirt - symbolising the chaotic nature of jersey numbers during the era - but his overall success on Tyneside sees him feature on this list. As a central midfielder, he dictated matches effortlessly, making over 200 appearances and he never looked out of place.

However, perhaps continuing a trend on this list, Cassidy's main fight was with injury. He was plagued throughout his career on Tyneside, but that was often ignored by fans, who instead looked at his non-stop work ethic and determination.

Tommy Cassidy's Newcastle Stats Matches 225 Goals 28 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up (1974)

5 Les Ferdinand

Years in the number ten shirt: 1996-1997

Les Ferdinand also had a very brief spell in the number ten shirt, switching from number nine in 1996 when Alan Shearer overthrew him as the main man. However, as one of the hardest-working strikers in Premier League history, Ferdinand excelled in the competition.

In the season before he became their number ten, he scored 29 goals and was dubbed 'Sir Les' by those on Tyneside. Meanwhile, his second campaign was not as successful - partially as Kevin Keegan departed as manager - but his record of 50 goals in 84 matches speaks for itself. World-class in the box.

Les Ferdinand's Newcastle Stats Matches 84 Goals 50 Assists 15

4 Jock Rutherford

Years in the number ten shirt: 1909-1910

Football in the early 1900s was completely different. It's hard to imagine now, with the ball harder, players being more aggressive and sheer luck needed to often win. However, there became a point when Newcastle winger Jock Rutherford was more important than luck.

Nicknamed "the Newcastle Flyer", he spent 10 seasons on Tyneside, famous for his pace, elegance and close control of the ball. It helped the Magpies dominate English football, as they won the First Division three times and also tasted FA Cup glory. Shirt numbers were also completely different during the era, but it is believed he had a short, albeit brief, spell in the famous number ten jersey.

Jock Rutherford's Newcastle Stats Matches 290 Goals 78 Honours First Division (105, 1907, 1909), FA Cup (1910)

3 Chris Waddle

Years in the number ten shirt: 1984-1985

As one of the most underrated players in English football history, Chris Waddle is Newcastle's greatest winger of all time. Waddle, who also had spells as the club's number seven and nine during a chaotic stint, was as elegant as they came in the final. The central playmaker could also play on either flank, and he excelled when they made their return to the First Division.

Against Queens Park Rangers, Waddle scored a first-half hat-trick for Newcastle to lead 4-0, but they somehow drew 5-5. It epitomises his career that he never had the help to get the Magpies over the line.

Chris Waddle's Newcastle Stats Matches 191 Goals 52 Assists 16

2 Malcolm Macdonald

Years in the number ten shirt: 1971-1974

A decade prior, Malcolm Macdonald's performances helped him become known as one of the greatest strikers in Newcastle's history. Over a five year-spell, he scored 138 goals in 257 matches, whilst - on his debut - he scored a stunning hat-trick against Liverpool, which earned him the nickname "Supermac".

Now placing fifth on the club's all-time rankings, you could never give him space in the final third. "Give him an inch and he'll take a mile" was the perfect way to describe his characteristics in the box – and the only downside was that he never walked away with silverware, losing the 1974 FA Cup final instead.

Malcolm Macdonald's Newcastle Stats Appearances 257 Goals 138 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up, First Division Top Goalscorer 1975

1 Peter Beardsley

Years in the number ten shirt: 1983-1987

Finally, Peter Beardsley has been the greatest player in Newcastle history to wear the number ten shirt. The legendary Englishman, who played 59 times for his country, is most famous for being the face of the 'Entertainers' in the 1990s under manager Keegan, however, he also excelled in the 1980s during his first stint.

Wearing the number ten shirt on an inconsistent basis from 1983 to 1987, Beardsley was the main man for the Magpies. The attacker scored 17 goals in 38 league games in his first campaign, including a hat-trick on New Year's Day in a 3-1 home win over local rivals Sunderland. Unsurprisingly, he was named Player of the Year in 1985 and 1986.

Peter Beardsley's Newcastle Stats Appearances 326 Goals 121 Assists 42 Notable Achievements Newcastle United Player of the Year 1984/85 & 1985/86

