Newcastle United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Magpies are not one of the most successful sides as they have not won a major trophy since 1955, but they carry a weight of expectation in the north of England and boast a hulking fanbase that travels up and down the country to support them.

From last-minute winners to stunning long-range efforts, the Geordie Boys have always found a way to celebrate, despite disappointment in the Premier League era. They came bitterly close to glory in 1996, playing a vibrant brand of attacking football which saw them dubbed 'the Entertainers', before falling narrowly short of the title.

Despite the limited Premier League success, they have still been blessed with a plethora of world-class players over the years. Stretching from the glory days of the 1990s to the present day, when the Magpies are now dreaming once again due to investment from a Saudi Arabian investment fund (PIF), here's a closer look at the club's greatest Premier League players.

9 Alexander Isak

2022–Present

Alexander Isak is still in the embryonic stages of his Newcastle career, so some would argue it's too early for him to feature on this list, but he's the most naturally gifted striker the club has seen since the days of Alan Shearer. The Swedish superstar has taken to the Premier League with ease, rattling in 21 top-flight goals during his second campaign despite constantly being plagued by injury. Defenders have started to fear the sight of his rubbery frame haring towards them. As the years progress, it's increasingly likely Isak will rise up this list, as long as he stays in Newcastle.

Alexander Isak's Premier League Stats Matches 52 Goals 31 Assists 3

8 Bruno Guimaraes

2022–Present

From one present Newcastle player to another. Bruno Guimaraes has been the face of Newcastle's resurgence ever since PIF acquired the club. Arriving from Lyon in January 2022, the Brazilian has dictated matches, always looked composed and formed a formidable partnership with fellow South American Joelinton.

Coupled with all of this, Guimaraes is adored by the fans; his passion and determination for the badge is abundantly clear — and it's always seen him run towards the adoring Geordies in celebration at any given opportunity. That's often just as important as his incredible natural talent. He's been linked away several times but currently remains at St James' Park, much to the relief of everyone on Tyneside.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League Stats Matches 86 Goals 16 Assists 14

7 Shola Ameobi

2000–2014

No one is suggesting Shola Ameobi was a better footballer than either Isak or Guimaraes. He simply wasn't, but during a 14-year career on Tyneside, he showed one of the most important characteristics — loyalty. The affable Nigeria international struggled with consistency and always looked close to a move away, but routinely opted to stay.

Boasting 43 goals and 20 assists in 294 matches, he was often in the right place at the right time to pick up decisive contributions. Newcastle themselves struggled whilst Ameobi was at the club, so he did not end his career with a swollen trophy cabinet - but the adoration of the entire fanbase is far more valuable than some silver pots.

Shola Ameobi's Premier League Stats Matches 294 Goals 43 Assists 20

6 Andy Cole

1993–1995

Andy Cole is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history. He's famous for his spell at Manchester United - which still feels underrated compared to other attackers - but what most forget is that he also plied his trade for Newcastle. From 1993 to 1995, he was one of the best strikers in the world.

In Newcastle's first season back in the top flight, Cole scored a staggering 34 goals in 40 matches as the Magpies finished in a lofty third place. He was unsurprisingly named PFA Young Player of the Year, but his career on Tyneside ended abruptly in January 1995, with Keegan surprisingly opting to sell him due to a perceived drop in form and enthusiasm.

Andy Cole's Newcastle Premier League Stats Matches 58 Goals 43 Assists 16

5 Gary Speed

1998–2004

Gary Speed has always been a role model for everyone in the United Kingdom. Loved by all, he was a phenomenal footballer during his playing career. His trademark runs into the box will always be fondly remembered by Newcastle United supporters, yet that was not his only quality.

Comfortable with either foot, the midfielder was the whole package as part of a side that fell short in consecutive FA Cup finals during the 1997/98 and 1998/99 seasons. His ability to dictate matches was remarkable — and it's easy to see why he has a place on this list and in the hearts of the Toon Army.

Gary Speed at Newcastle Appearances 213 Goals 29 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up 1997/98 & 1998/99

4 Shay Given

1997–2009

It's often a challenge for goalkeepers to make their mark on history. Despite being so important, they go under the radar unless they make countless penalty saves. Shay Given had no problems going against the grain whatsoever.

As one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, he made over 450 appearances for the Magpies before leaving for Manchester City in 2009. Placing him third on Newcastle's all-time appearance list, he was known for his composure, quick reflexes and ability to prevent efforts from some of the best players in the world. World-class in every sense during a phenomenal career.

Shay Given at Newcastle Appearances 463 Clean Sheets 132 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up 1997/98

3 Peter Beardsley

1993–1997

Peter Beardsley had two spells with Newcastle United, from 1983-1987 and 1993-1997. With this list only focusing on Premier League stars, we have only taken into consideration his second spell at the club, which saw him shine in the final third.

The second striker, who could also play slightly deeper, was known for his elegant and effortless runs as part of Keegan's 'Entertainers'. Boasting a respectable tally of 46 goals in 134 Premier League appearances, he was clearly effective at the sharp end of the pitch, always looking to find space, work it onto his favoured right foot and fire shots into the back of the net.

Peter Beardsley's Premier League Stats at Newcastle Matches 134 Goals 46 Assists 26

2 Rob Lee

1992–2002

Just like Beardsley, Rob Lee was also a vital cog in the era of Keegan's 'Entertainers'. The English midfielder made 267 appearances in the Premier League — the fourth-most in the club's history — but he had far more than just longevity. During an underrated career, the hard-working international could dictate matches, push forward and also provide defensive cover.

Under four managers at St James' Park, his talents always remained consistent, whilst his 34 goals and 32 assists showcased his ability to provide a tangible threat in the final third. Despite this, he still only made 21 England appearances. Effective. Hard-working. Under the radar.

Rob Lee's Premier League Stats at Newcastle Matches 267 Goals 34 Assists 32 Yellow Cards 36

1 Alan Shearer

