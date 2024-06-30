Highlights Newcastle United are targeting Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for a potential move.

Newcastle United have had a whirlwind weekend in terms of securing sales prior to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability deadline at close of play on Sunday - and a move to sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is on the cards with the stopper reportedly undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Tyneside.

The Magpies have spent big over the past few seasons, having taken themselves from a relegation-threatened club under Steve Bruce to a top-half club under Eddie Howe in the space of just two years - and having signed stars such as Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, the have cemented themsevles as consistent challengers for European football. But with their spending has come an awareness to fall within financial guidelines, leading to the imminent sale of Anderson - but Odysseas could go the other way having been booked in for a medical.

Anderson and Odysseas Set to Swap Clubs

Newcastle and Forest have brokered an 11th-hour deal

The report by Fabrizio Romano suggests that Newcastle have negotiated a deal with Forest to sign Odysseas as part of the deal that is set to take Anderson to the City Ground - and as such, have booked in a medical for the shot-stopper...

"Newcastle have booked medical for Odysseas Vlachodimos later today in order to complete move from Nottingham Forest. Elliot Anderson will move to #NFFC in £35m transfer, second one after Yankuba Minteh to Brighton."

With the Magpies needing to sell players to help them avoid Profit and Sustainability Rule punishments prior to the June 30 deadline, it has seen Anderson on the verge of a move to the East Midlands, with a £35million bid being agreed for the Scotland youth international - but whilst he is currently undergoing for his medical for the Reds, Odysseas could be moving the other way with a medical of his own.

Elliot Anderson's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =11th Assists 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1 4th Match rating 6.65 13th

Newcastle are still in need of a goalkeeper as backup for Nick Pope. Martin Dubravka has not been at his best in recent months when he has filled in for the Magpies and that may see him depart the club - leaving Newcastle with just Pope as a senior goalkeeping option.

GIVEMESPORT sources confirmed earlier this week that Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is still on their radar with the club looking to a long-term solution for Pope, but with a deal yet to be brokered and with Dubravka having been linked with Celtic earlier in the window, that could see Forest man Odysseas come into the fold for the time being.

The Greek goalkeeper joined Forest from Benfica last summer, but only made five appearances in the Premier League with Matt Turner and Matz Sets working their way into the squad ahead of him, and he would provide cover for Pope should he complete the switch to Tyneside.

PSR Has Dominated Premier League Headlines

Academy stars are being used as makeweights to meet deadlines

Profit and Sustainability Rules have seen some top-flight clubs scramble to sell their homegrown stars this summer, with Newcastle being one of the more prominent clubs involved.

Aston Villa and Everton both completed separate deals in the region of £10million which saw Lewis Dobbin and Tim Iroegbunam swap clubs, alongside a deal that saw the Villans sign Ian Maatsen to come into their left-back slot from Chelsea; though Omari Kellyman was sent the other way to join the Blues, given that both stars are homegrown and seen as 'pure profit'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Odysseas made 224 appearances for Benfica prior to his move to Forest.

Newcastle are not only selling Anderson, but Yankuba Minteh is also set to leave the club in a £33million deal that will see him join Brighton and Hove Albion - and with two of the Magpies' top talents both being on their way to other Premier League clubs, many will be glad to put the accounting deadline behind them before normal transfer business can resume.

It was feared that star man and England winger Anthony Gordon could be on his way to Liverpool, with Newcastle needing to raise funds to avoid a points deduction - though the sales of Minteh and Anderson have alleviated those concerns.

