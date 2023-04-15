Newcastle United striking pair Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are 'spurring each other' on at St James' Park, which can only be deemed as a good thing by boss Eddie Howe, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £166k-a-week duo have vied for the number nine role all season in the North East as the Magpies look to seal a top-four finish come the close of play.

Newcastle United latest news - Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak

As cited by The Northern Echo, Magpies boss Howe was delighted to see the impact of Wilson and Isak playing alongside each other in the second half of their 2-1 victory away to Brentford in the Premier League last weekend.

Nevertheless, the 45-year-old does not expect to field the pair effectively as a two-man partnership too much between now and the end of this campaign.

Wilson, bought for £20 million from Bournemouth back in 2020, was brought on at the interval and assumed the number nine position, with Isak providing support from a slightly deeper role. In the end, the duo combined superbly as Wilson set up Isak for a fantastic curled finish from range to secure a vital three points for Newcastle United.

Howe commented on the chances of replicating a similar scenario involving Wilson and Isak in the future, stating: “They’re two quality players. Can they play together every week? Tactically, probably not. But can they play together in a game like this? Absolutely.”

What has Dean Jones said about Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak?

Journalist Jones has suggested that having an on-song Wilson and Isak to choose from is a good selection headache for Howe to have for the rest of this term.

Jones told GMS: "It's the best kind of conundrum to have. The whole point of signing Isak was to bring competition into the frontline and also an extra goal threat and now you've got two great forwards spurring each other on and almost inspiring the other one to score goals."

How important are Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to Newcastle United?

Both players are extremely important for Newcastle United and have played a significant part in their charge towards Champions League football this term.

As per Transfermarkt, the pair have scored 18 goals between them in all competitions; however, their endeavour to provide a focal point in attack has been just as crucial to the Magpies' consistent form across the season.

WhoScored shows that £60 million import Isak and teammate Wilson have turned in individual performances of a relatively high level in 2022/23, earning an average rating of 7/10 and 6.83/10 for their exploits on the pitch, respectively.

Moving forward, Howe will be desperate for more of the same as Newcastle United look to end the campaign by securing a dream top-four finish.