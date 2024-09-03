Personnel at Newcastle United remain ‘calm’ despite a quiet transfer window for the club, the i journalist Mark Douglas has reported.

The Magpies are set to hold their usual post-window review over the next fortnight, but according to Douglas, ‘it seems as if there will be no blame game in the boardroom'.

Newcastle have started their season strong, with seven points from a possible nine, and currently sit fifth in the Premier League as clubs enter the international break.

Last weekend, Eddie Howe’s side were triumphant at home as they secured a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to goals from Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak.

According to Opta, the Magpies have won their first two home league games of a top-flight season for the first time since 2000-01, and will be looking to make it three in a row when reigning champions Manchester City visit St. James’ Park on 28 September.

Newcastle Set for Post-Window Review

‘No blame game’ at St. James’ Park

Douglas, writing for the i, revealed that there will be ‘no blame game’ in Newcastle’s boardroom despite a transfer window filled with challenges:

“Sources, however, say that for all the noise, the feeling inside the club is ‘calm.’ “The usual post-window review will be held over the next fortnight, but it seems as if there will be no blame game in the boardroom.”

Despite Alan Shearer, the club’s record goalscorer, describing the window as ‘embarrassing’, Newcastle seem to be surprisingly calm over their three-month work last summer.

After dealing with Financial Fair Play concerns in July and shipping out youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, the Magpies were finally able to do some business and welcomed five new arrivals.

Youngster Lewis Hall joined on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Chelsea, goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy joined to provide support for Nick Pope, while centre-back Lloyd Kelly and striker William Osula were brought in to provide much-needed squad depth for Eddie Howe.

In the closing stages of the window, Newcastle were heavily linked with another centre-back signing after Kelly.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was the club’s primary target, but the Eagles held firm on their valuation of the Englishman and rebuffed every offer from St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United Summer Arrivals (2024) Player Position Age From Lewis Hall Left-back 19 Chelsea FC Odysseas Vlachodimos Goalkeeper 30 Nottingham Forest William Osula Centre-forward 21 Sheffield United Lloyd Kelly Centre-back 25 AFC Bournemouth John Ruddy Goalkeeper 37 Birmingham City

Trippier Nears Newcastle Exit

Could join the Turkish Super Lig

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has reached an agreement with Turkish side Eyupspor, journalist Resat Can Ozbudak has reported.

The former England international could soon be on the verge of departing Newcastle, despite the summer transfer window closing in the Premier League.

With the Turkish window still open, the 33-year-old has reportedly emerged as an option for Eyupspor and could soon join forces with former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona ace Arda Turan, who is currently in charge of the Super Lig club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.