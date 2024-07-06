Highlights Newcastle are not looking to sell Anthony Gordon, as they believe they have complied with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the England winger.

AC Milan's Malick Thiaw is identified as a potential target, but Milan are unwilling to sell the central defender.

Newcastle United are ‘quite calm’ about winger Anthony Gordon’s future at the club as they are not looking to sell the 22-year-old Liverpool target at the moment, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jacobs, the Magpies are in no urgency to make further sales after the June 30th deadline and believe they have complied with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Newcastle saw youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh leave for a combined £65m, while Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth’s departure has reportedly racked up around £7m.

Jacobs suggests Newcastle received more funds ‘than they needed’ to comply with PSR as the Magpies will now be looking to retain their biggest stars, including Anthony Gordon.

GMS have previously reported on Newcastle's ‘frantic attempts’ to sell players before the end of the financial year as they reportedly raised Gordon and Alexander Isak’s names in conversations with interested clubs.

The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh has reported that Newcastle are now fearful of Gordon’s departure as his head ‘may have been turned’ by interest from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old’s impressive first season at St. James’ Park saw him earn a first call-up to a major international tournament – Gordon was included in Gareth Southgate’s final squad for Euro 2024.

Newcastle ‘in No Urgency’ to Sell

After complying with PSR

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, has suggested that Newcastle believe they have complied with PSR and are in no urgency to sell Anthony Gordon as of now:

“I think Newcastle feel quite calm about Anthony Gordon. They believe they've complied with PSR, we are still technically in what would be construed as a near miss period. “And therefore, if any clubs do need a bit more money, they could try and do deals and then declare them in the previous financial year. “But Newcastle got more than they needed under PSR, I'm told, because it was Minteh, it was Anderson, and it was no coincidence that the Dan Ashworth compensation, which is somewhere in the region of £7 million, also got done before the deadline. “So Newcastle have brought in excess of £75 million in the space of 48 hours leading up to the financial deadline. “And I'm told that's a little bit more than they needed, so I don't think that there'll be any urgency to sell, at this point, Anthony Gordon.”

Gordon, who joined from Everton in a £45m deal last year, has become a key player for the Magpies in his first full season, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists.

With Liverpool looking for a new wide attacker, Gordon seems to be on their summer shopping list, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his live show, the Italian football insider revealed that Arne Slot’s side appreciate Gordon but are not looking to spend ‘crazy money’ – Newcastle would have to drop their current valuation for the deal to happen.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes played 3,870

AC Milan Star Eyed by the Magpies

Serie A giants unwilling to sell

Newcastle have identified AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw as their potential target at centre-back, Ben Jacobs has revealed to GMS.

With centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles dealing with long-term injuries, the Magpies are seeking reinforcements in defence as they recently missed out on Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to Jacobs, Milan are unwilling to sell Thiaw this summer – a deal for the German international will not be easy to pursue.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-07-24.