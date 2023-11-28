Highlights Newcastle United are working on convincing Hugo Ekitike to join from PSG in the January window at the second time of asking.

Ekitike has garnered interest from Newcastle in the past, but he decided on a move to PSG instead.

It's now suggested that a move to St. James' Park could be what Ekitike needs to rebuild his career.

Newcastle United are now working on a plan to 'convince' Hugo Ekitike to join from Paris Saint-Germain in the January window, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

A long-time target for the North East outfit, Ekitike had decided to join PSG back in the summer of 2022, for what was an initial season-long loan. The French giant then paid £24 million to bring him to the Parc des Princes, but it's a transfer that hasn't worked out so far.

And as a result, it's suggested the striker could be on the move once again, with Newcastle said to be eyeing up a move for the marksman.

Wilson and Isak injuries could pave way for Ekitike move

It's been a season blighted by injuries so far for Eddie Howe and Co. at Newcastle, with several first-team regulars having endured spells on the sideline. One of the most affected areas of the pitch has been striker, where both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have suffered problems.

Wilson is currently out injured right now, having picked up a reoccurring hamstring injury earlier this month. A frustrating incident for the 31-year-old, given how he's started the campaign, scoring seven Premier League goals in his 10 appearances so far.

The good news for Newcastle is that Isak has since returned from a groin problem that kept him out of most of November, with the Swedish international making an immediate impact. Netting during the Magpies' weekend win over Chelsea, Isak himself took his tally for the season to seven league goals, having achieved that number in just nine outings.

Ekitike could provide extra depth for Newcastle's strikers

On paper, it's difficult to see how Ekitike would fit into Howe's plans, given he already has two top-class strikers at his disposal. But considering the pair's injury record and how that has at times left Newcastle short in that department, signing another centre forward appears a logical next step.

It's reported by Caught Offside that interest in Ekitike is genuine, with PSG open to letting the young forward leave. It's claimed the Ligue 1 side don't rate the striker highly enough to keep him around, and would be willing to sanction a loan move, or even a permanent sale.

It comes after Jones issued an update to GIVEMESPORT last week, saying people behind the scenes at Newcastle were already working on a move for the 21-year-old. The transfer insider believes Howe doesn't want to be left short in attack for the second-half of the season, with Ekitike considered the perfect option for Newcastle's current situation.

Building on that, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are pushing to 'convince' Ekitike that a move to St. James' Park would be the right switch for his fledgling career. Hinting that Ekitike could find the game time he's after in the North East, the reliable reporter suggested a transfer was more than likely:

“They know that he’s a player who is looking for a move in the new year to try and seek more game time now. Obviously, they've got Isak and they've got Wilson, but we don't know exactly how many minutes those guys are going to get all the time. “We've seen that they've started to become vulnerable to injury, so maybe Newcastle can convince Hugo Ekitike that there will be chances here and that it is a really good club for him at this moment in time. That level just below PSG could be a good stage for him to go play on.”

Hugo Ekitike - Career Stats Vejle Boldklub Stade Reims Paris Saint-Germain Matches 11 28 33 Goals 3 11 4 Assists 2 4 4 Yellow Cards 1 2 0 Reds Cards 0 2 0

All stats via Transfermarkt

Newcastle's European hopes hanging by a thread

One of the biggest attractions for Ekitike joining Newcastle could be the prospect of playing Champions League football in the new year, should Howe's men make it out of the group. Ironically, that could hinge on how Newcastle do against Ekitike's current side, PSG, when the pair meet on Tuesday night.

It's been a mixed Champions League group stage for Newcastle so far, who went unbeaten in their opening two matches, before suffering back-to-back defeats against Borussia Dortmund. It left Newcastle bottom of the group, needing a result away in Paris to keep hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive.

If they can at least avoid defeat against PSG, it will set them up nicely for the final group match at St. James' Park, with AC Milan the visitors. But should they lose to PSG, it's curtains for Newcastle in this season's Champions League, with attention then switching back to their Premier League campaign and an attempt to re-qualify for next year's edition.