Newcastle United have been told it will take £50 million to sign Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, who has long been on Eddie Howe's radar, according to Football Insider.

Mbeumo is one of the Premier League's in-form forwards who has excelled on the right wing for Thomas Frank's Bees, bagging 14 goals in 24 games. The Cameroonian has stepped up and filled the goalscoring void left by Ivan Toney at the Gtech following the English striker's move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli last summer.

A new right-winger is considered a priority for Newcastle in the summer transfer window to join Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in a frontline that is wreaking havoc this season. Howe has called upon Jacob Murphy, and the 29-year-old has fared well, but perhaps this isn't the long-term answer at St James' Park.

Newcastle Could Sign Brentford's Mbeumo For £50M

The Cameroonian attacking ace's future is up in the air

Mbeumo is said to be a 'dream' signing for Newcastle, and Brentford are willing to sell for £50 million because of his contract situation. He'll have a year left on his current deal in the summer and his form has garnered the attention of several of Premier League's elite clubs.

The Magpies know all too well how clinical Mbeumo is in front of goal after he bagged a goal and assist in a 4-2 win over the Tyneside giants in December. The 18-cap Cameroon international, born in Avallon, France, also offers versatility, performing in a centre-forward role and as a second striker.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 24 Goals 14 Assists 3 Big chances created 10 Balls recovered per game 4.0 Successful dribbles 1.3 (53%) Ground duels won 3.7 (54%) Aerial duels won 1.0 (29%)

There will likely be an intense race for the versatile attacker in the summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United also monitoring his situation at the Gtech. He's been with the Bees since 2019, when he arrived from French outfit Troyes in a £5.9 million deal and was a key member of Frank's side, which earned promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Sky Sports News' Dan Bardell has labelled Mbeumo one of the best in the top flight:

"Bryan Mbeumo is genuinely one of the best players in the Premier League."

Mbeumo remained at Brentford in the January transfer window despite talk of a potential departure, and Frank was clear that he wouldn't be sold. That stance should change in the summer as a similar situation ensued over Toney when Al-Ahli met their £40 million asking price for the England international.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/02/2025.

