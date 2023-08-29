Highlights Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was involved in a shocking city centre brawl, with a gang threatening to shoot him and his brother.

Newcastle captain, Jamaal Lascelles, has been involved in a shocking city centre brawl on a night out where a gang 'threatened to shoot' him and his brother. Police are investigating the fight which involved the defender in the early hours of Sunday August 20. Officers from Northumbria Police were called following the clash on Westgate Road in Newcastle.

That evening, Newcastle had narrowly lost 1-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and the squad had been given two days off by manager Eddie Howe. The group had just left nightclub Chinawhite when it's reported by the Daily Mail that a man elbowed Lascelles' 19-year-old brother in the throat in an 'unprovoked attack.' That led to the Newcastle skipper pushing the man away. It's claimed a bottle of vodka was then thrown at Lascelles, narrowly missing his head. A group of ‘six to eight’ men allegedly then ‘attacked’ Lascelles and he was ‘punched from all angles’.

Lascelles is said to have thrown one of the men to the ground while his brother was ‘punched in the face and was bleeding’. Their friend, however, was ‘kicked in the head and knocked unconscious’. During the clash, it's claimed the group were heard saying they were going to 'shoot' Lascelles.

In the footage, Lascelles is leaning over one man from the group and attempts to call for calm. But he is blindsided and punched in the face by another man. He responds by throwing a punch back at the man. He's said to have suffered damage to his ear during the fight.

The group of men ran off before police arrived as Lascelles' friend was taken to hospital. Sources insist the Premier League was acting in self-defence throughout the fight and was protecting his little brother.

A source told The Times: "There was blood coming out of his brother’s mouth. One of Lascelles’ group was on the ground and then got kicked in the face and was knocked out cold... for more than ten minutes.

"He was being resuscitated when the police arrived."

The group of men then ran off before emergency services arrived. Lascelles’ friend was unconscious for around 15 minutes before the paramedics arrived and was taken to hospital. Onlookers feared the worst but police have since spoken to the alleged victim.

Footage has emerged of some of the incident. Newcastle have seen the video and say the matter will be dealt with internally.

VIDEO: Jamaal Lascelles involved in city centre brawl

Who is Jamaal Lascelles?

Lascelles joined Newcastle from boyhood club Nottingham Forest in 2014 and has gone on to play 225 times for the north-east side. He became club captain in 2016 when Rafa Benitez chose Lascelles to replace the departing Fabricio Coloccini. However, following the arrivals of the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar he's found regular starts hard to come by under Eddie Howe. He made just seven Premier League appearances last season.

It's also not the first time Lascelles has made headlines for being involved in a fight. In October 2017, he clashed with Newcastle teammate, Mohamed Diame in training. The. twoplayers later apologised and offered to take the entire first team squad and staff out for lunch.