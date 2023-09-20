Highlights Newcastle United has endured a lot of difficulties since their last Champions League appearance, including relegations, mismanagement, and defeats to rivals Sunderland.

Since Newcastle United last competed in the Champions League, the Magpies have endured two relegations, perennial issues with mismanagement and ownership, two sales, and a record six consecutive defeats to bitter rivals, Sunderland.

The aforementioned doesn’t include the foggy mood of those living on the banks of the Tyne, who were forced to suffer the seemingly self-inflicted misfortunes of their club from the stands at St James’ Park thanks to Mike Ashley. Yet, after the controversial Saudi takeover two years ago, that everlasting fog evaporated, and those of a black-and-white persuasion have been given reasons to be cheerful again.

With a new horizon shining brightly on the North Easterners, good times have returned to the Toon, and with that newfound upturn in performance has come the long-awaited return of Europe’s foremost knockout tournament, which is set to be staged at St James’ Park again after a 20-year hiatus. With a wealth of hungry, young talent at Eddie Howe’s disposal, it begs the question; who was Sir Bobby Robson picking for his Newcastle side’s 0-2 defeat to Barcelona 20 years ago?

All statistics included are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

GK: Shay Given

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Shay Given was at the peak of his powers during his 12-year spell at Newcastle. Making 463 appearances for the club, Given was unimpeachable as the number one at St. James’ Park. Sitting 22nd on the list for most Premier League appearances of all time, the acrobatic shot-stopper was all too accustomed to a big game during his professional career.

The 2-0 defeat in 2003 would prove to be the final time Given laced up his boots and strapped his gloves for a Champions League fixture in his career, leaving for Man City in 2009, the legendary Irish ‘keeper would spend two years in Manchester before a succession of moves to Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and Stoke. Retiring in 2017, Given turned his hand to coaching with Derby County, working under both Frank Lampard, Phillip Cocu, and Wayne Rooney. Now 47, the ex-footballer is a fully-fledged pundit, appearing across several networks, including Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon, and RTE, offering his judgments and analysis on both the Premier League and international football.

Career Appearances CL Appearances Total Clean Sheets 618 14 178

RB: Andy Griffin

A player who is undoubtedly a lesser-known commodity among the general footballing population, right-back Andy Griffin was operating down the right flank that evening in March 2003 and was up against Gaizka Mendieta, a player who would later become a familiar face around the North East after joining Middlesbrough. This would subsequently be Griffin’s penultimate season in black and white before moving to Portsmouth in 2004. Hanging up his boots in 2014 while playing for Chester, Griffin took up a position as head coach of Newcastle-under-Lyme College’s football team, as well as having set up his own Academy, Andy Griffin Football Academy.

CB: Titus Bramble

Arguably, one of the less well-liked of those playing on that day, in part due to him being responsible for Barça’s opener, but more pertinently, due to the fact he’d make the switch to Wearside just three years after leaving Tyneside. Titus Bramble was a player tipped for a big future in the game, but his susceptibility to diabolical clangers and injury meant that he never truly realised his full potential. Calling it a day on his professional career in 2013 after being released by Sunderland, Bramble went on to work with Ipswich Town’s Academy in a coaching capacity and played a part in various ambassadorial and charitable endeavours, namely raising funds for underprivileged children in Africa to play sport.

CB: Andy O’Brien

Playing alongside Titus Bramble at St. James’ Park that evening was the 6’3 unit, Andy O’Brien. The Republic of Ireland international made 169 appearances for the Toon during four years. After several moves, including a lengthy stint at Bolton Wanderers, O’Brien can now be found working for Liverpool as the club’s head scout in America, filing player reports, and surveying the length and breadth of the States in search of Liverpool’s next big American Idol.

LB: Olivier Bernard

Moving from his native France to England’s North East at the age of 21, Olivier Bernard would spend five years with the Magpies before flying the nest in 2005, leaving for Southampton. The fullback was a fan favourite at St. James’ Park and a mainstay during his time with the Geordies. Retiring from football due to a hip injury in 2011, the pacy Frenchman would consequently go on to work on tackling racism in football, with the Show Racism the Red Card campaign. The former Rangers man is currently the owner and CEO of Durham City football club, and away from the pitch, keeps himself busy as the pub landlord at the Masons Arms in Blyth.

CM: Kieron Dyer

Capped 33 times for England, Kieron Dyer was considered one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation while rising through the ranks at Ipswich Town. During an eight-year stay in the North East, Dyer would go on to make 250 appearances, whether it was his fiery tenacity that saw him become embroiled in a fight with teammate, Lee Bowyer, or his barnstorming ability to leave his mark on a game, Dyer’s time spent on Tyneside was memorable, to say the least.

Spells at West Ham, QPR, and Middlesbrough followed, with the player leaving his playing days behind in 2013 aged 34. Dyer has since made a host of reality television appearances on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and SAS: Who Dares Wins, as well as regular appearances as a pundit for the likes of Sky Sports. Following a brief spell of rehabilitation after a liver transplant, dyer is back on the mend and has recently been recruited by Chesterfield to be a part of their coaching team.

CM: Jermaine Jenas

Another young Englishman who starred that night was 20-year-old, Jermaine Jenas. The talented central midfielder had signed for the Magpies at the start of the season and had enjoyed quite the stellar debut campaign having moved from Nottingham Forest. Leaving the Toon in 2005 for Tottenham, Jenas' career would be hampered by multiple long-term injuries. Calling time on his professional playing days, Jenas turned his attention to the media, starting as a pundit and co-commentator, before transitioning into more mainstream roles with the likes of the BBC's The One Show.

RM: Nobby Solano

Few players are capable of striking a free-kick with such spiteful venom and pinpoint accuracy as Nolberto Solano. The former Aston Villa and Newcastle man ranks eleventh on the list for most goals scored from free-kicks in Premier League history with nine. The Peruvian playmaker spent a glorious six years on Tyneside, before returning for two more a year after leaving.

Since retiring in 2012, Solano moved back to South America and has taken up a series of managerial posts. From 2015 to the present day, Solano assumed control of the Peru Olympic football team and under-23 side, as well as working as a technical assistant for the national team concurrently. According to a recent interview with Planet Football conducted in December 2022, Solano made his ambition of coaching in England known.

LM: Pierre Laurent Robert

The Geordies had an abundance of dead-ball talent on either flank and were spoiled for choice with Laurent Robert on the left, sitting pretty in sixth in the Premier League rankings for goals scored from free-kicks. The French international was a classy, seasoned operator by the time he arrived on Geordie shores. After leaving Tyneside, the left-winger made moves to the likes of Portsmouth, Benfica, and Derby. Wishing the game farewell in 2009, Robert has turned his attention to coaching, and developing the stars of tomorrow at Montpellier’s Academy, the club where it all started for the player as an 18-year-old. Robert’s son, Thomas is also a professional footballer who was playing for the Scottish Championship side, Airdrieonians.

PL Appearances PL Goals PL Goals from free-kicks in 202 23 11

ST: Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy had constructed a bit of a reputation off the back of his hot-headedness. While his fiery nature may have got the player into trouble on the pitch, off it the Welshman channelled that inner, ferocious desire to win. A prolific goalscorer, Bellamy spent four years with the club, netting 43 times before heading for the departure lounge at Newcastle Airport.

Playing for a whole host of clubs before retiring in 2014, the Wales international has since been working in predominantly coaching capacities. His long-standing ding friendship with his old teammate, Vincent Kompany has supplied the old player with a consistent line of work. The former forward talisman is a common sight in the dugout at Turf Moor as Burnley’s assistant manager, with the Welshman undertaking a financial rebuild after declaring bankruptcy in April 2023.

ST: Alan Shearer

Debatably, Ant and Dec aside, Alan Shearer is the point of reference when it comes to discussing the North East’s most famous exports. The bronze statue standing proudly outside St. James’ Park of the Premier League’s highest-scoring striker is a testament to how revered the Geordie bagsman was among the Newcastle faithful. Retiring in 2006, the player initially went into management before diverting to the art of punditry, where he has been a major part of the BBC’s football coverage over the years, and a weekly expert on the Match of the Day team alongside Gary Lineker, Micah Richards, and Ian Wright.