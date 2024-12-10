Newcastle United's search for a new right-winger continues to burn on, with a number of attacking stars being linked with a move to St. James' Park - but one name that won't go away is PSV Eindhoven starlet Johan Bakayoko, with a number of clubs being linked with his services.

Newcastle didn't spend much in the summer due to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules hampering their ability to bring players in, and that has thwarted them this season, as they currently sit in 12th place in the top-flight. A new influx of stars is needed - and that could see them make a move for the Belgian star, according to reports.

Report: Newcastle 'Tracking' Bakayoko Ahead of Winter Move

The Belgian has worked his way onto the shortlist of various clubs

The report from the Telegraph states that Newcastle are tracking Bakayoko ahead of a potential January move - with the intention to sign ‘at least one player’ for a squad that Eddie Howe has already called ‘stale’ after a lack of summer activity.

Bakayoko has been linked with a move to the Premier League before, with Burnley and Brentford having considered moves for him in the summer of 2023, whilst Liverpool have since registered their interest in the Belgian star.

Bakayoko has featured ‘prominently’ in recruitment meetings at St. James’ Park, though sources have acknowledged that a deal in January will be notably difficult - especially with PSV being reluctant to lose one of their best players in the middle of a season in which they have only dropped points once in the league - and it's led to Bakayoko being called 'elite'.

Johan Bakayoko's Eredivisie statistics - PSV Eindhoven squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 =5th Assists 1 =12th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =6th Shots Per Game 2.1 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.26 8th

Sitting seven clear of Utrecht with 56 goals scored in just 15 Eredivisie matches, PSV have also lost just once in the Champions League’s newfound league phase, sitting on eight points and with one eye on at least an advance to the knockout rounds - whether that be in the play-offs or not.

However, the 21-year-old is on the watchlist of many Champions League clubs, having nabbed five goals and one assist in the Eredivisie so far this season - and being liked by the entire of Newcastle’s recruitment committee that includes Howe, the feeling is that he would be a ‘strong’ addition to their right-hand side.

PSV’s reluctance to sell means that Newcastle may have to wait until the summer, but interest in the rapid youngster is evidence that a shift in approach has taken place. Whilst the club are interested in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth wing wizard Antoine Semenyo, they do not have the £50-60million required to purchase either player - and despite being linked with a number of players, anyone in that bracket will be largely unattainable.

Newcastle Need Winger Upgrades

Some stars have been good servants, but it's time to replenish

Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron have both been superb servants for the Magpies in recent years, but their output and the signings of other stars under the current ownership has shown that Newcastle have outgrown them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johan Bakayoko has 18 caps for Belgium, scoring one goal.

The likes of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as Newcastle's left-sided options are a much better duo in terms of regular European qualification, and the signing of Bakayoko would match their talents - though it would mean that Newcastle would have to wave goodbye to either Almiron or Murphy if the Belgian was to sign.

