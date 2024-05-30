Highlights Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Fulham expires this summer and he is available on a free transfer.

Reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester United could be stalling negotiations.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of out-of-contract Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is stalling due to interest from rival Premier League clubs, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is set to depart Craven Cottage this summer on a free transfer after just under four years at the club. He initially made the move to Fulham in October 2020 from Manchester City’s academy.

At Fulham, Adarabioyo amassed over 130 senior appearances for the club and scored five goals across all competitions in that time. Last season, the central defender made just 20 Premier League appearances due to a groin injury sustained at the start of the campaign.

Tosin deal stalling due to ‘interest from other clubs’

Newcastle appeared to be front runners to land Adarabioyo’s signature this summer as they stepped up their pursuit in recent weeks. However, an agreement with the player is yet to be reached and other Premier League clubs have entered the race.

Sky Sports’ Sheth named Chelsea and Manchester United as the two clubs eyeing a possible move, which has ultimately stalled negotiations between Adarabioyo - labelled as being "incredible" by journalist Zach Lowy earlier this year - and Newcastle. Chelsea have attempted to hijack the move by placing a contract offer on the table themselves.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“The Tosin one, an agreement between Newcastle and the player’s representatives was very, very close, if not done, barring a few details. Sometimes deals take a while because of transfer fees, but there’s nothing like that involved here because Tosin is about to become a free agent. “So, that side of it, they don’t need to worry about - it’s all to do with the personal terms and the minutiae of the contract, if you like. There’s been plenty of talks between Newcastle and Tosin, but still, that deal hasn’t got over the line because there is interest from other clubs. “I’ve mentioned before, Chelsea have put a contract offer on the table. Manchester United are looking at Tosin as well to maybe boost that central defensive department at Old Trafford.”

Everton ‘Open Contract Talks’ With Newcastle Target

Elsewhere, Newcastle have seemingly been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of another possible summer transfer target. The Magpies are among the clubs to be linked with Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the Merseyside outfit reportedly needing to make at least one significant sale in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

However, it seems Calvert-Lewin may not be the player to move on as TEAMtalk claims Everton are doing ‘all they can’ to prevent the striker’s departure. The report goes on to say they have opened contract talks to extend his current deal, which expires in 2025, and are willing to increase his current salary.

Calvert-Lewin scored seven goals in his 32 Premier League appearances last term, but missed a handful of games through injury. Still, the forward played a pivotal role in helping the Toffees once again avoid relegation after they were thrust into the battle due to two points deductions.

