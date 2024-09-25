Newcastle United are nearing an agreement for Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia, who would arrive at St James’ Park next season, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Magpies appear to be edging closer to a deal for the exciting 17-year-old attacker, who boasts impressive versatility and is able to play across the frontline, although he has mostly featured as a centre-forward.

Salia has four goals and two assists in all competitions this season for Tbilisi’s senior side, and his performances seem to have attracted the interest of top clubs across Europe.

Previous reports claimed both Manchester City and Arsenal were looking into signing the highly-rated attacker, who may soon force his way into the Georgia national team after regularly impressing for the most decorated club in the country.

Newcastle appear intent on improving the quality of their youth player pool by investing in promising youngsters, with Salia now close to becoming their latest addition.

The news comes months after profit and sustainability concerns forced the Magpies to cash in on two highly-regarded youngsters, Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, who departed for a combined fee of £65m this summer.

Newcastle Target ‘New Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’

Europe’s biggest clubs were already aware of Salia before he started the 2024/25 season in fine form, but Newcastle now appear to be strong contenders to capture the exciting attacker.

According to Aouna, the 17-year-old is set to finish the season in Georgia and join the Magpies next season as an agreement is now nearing completion for his future transfer to St James’ Park:

Labelled the ‘new Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’, Salia’s performances for club and country have earned him comparisons with the Napoli star, who also came through the youth ranks at Dinamo Tbilisi before departing the club in 2018.

Salia could soon become the second Georgian star to take his talents to the Premier League, alongside new Liverpool shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to arrive at Anfield next summer.

Vakhtang Salia Dinamo Tbilisi Career Stats Games 30 Goals 4 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,961

Almiron to ‘Explore’ January Exit

Saudi Pro League remains an option

Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron is set to explore a January move to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Paraguayan forward has been limited to just 63 minutes of action across all competitions this term, which could suggest that he is not part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans this season.

Newcastle were reportedly keen to part ways with Almiron in the summer, but the 30-year-old ‘refused’ to lower his salary ahead of a proposed move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

Almiron has fewer than 24 months left on his current Newcastle deal, which runs out in June 2026.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.