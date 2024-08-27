Key Takeaways Newcastle's pursuit of Guehi nears completion.

Howe looks to bolster defense with Guehi.

Backup plan includes Tapsoba as alternative option.

Newcastle United's long-running pursuit of Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guehi, may finally come to fruition, as an agreement is now thought to be "close", Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Guehi was asked to step up in the absence of Harry Maguire, after the Manchester United man was excluded from Gareth Southgate's Euros 2024 England squad. The 24-year-old did not fail to flatter, and his stellar performances have piqued the interest of several Premier League outfits, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, Newcastle have risen to the forefront of the race to land Guehi and Eddie Howe in particular is keen on bolstering the backline in the hopes of amending a drop-off seventh-place finish.

Marc Guehi a Priority Target for Newcastle

Howe looks to strengthen in defence

The Magpies' pursuit of Guehi has not followed a straightforward path; with several bids turned down by Palace, negotiations have maintained a stand-still for a prolonged period. The Eagles evidently rate Guehi very highly, and are demanding upwards of £65 million for the services of the central defender dubbed as "outstanding" by teammate Ezri Konsa during Euro 2024.

Marc Guehi's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Appearances 25 Assists 1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Clearances Per Game 3.5

Fulham snatched Joachim Andersen from Oliver Glasner's plans, leaving a gaping hole in the defensive department at Selhurst Park. Many thought this would conclude the saga for Guehi, but Ben Jacobs exclusively revealed that despite the departure of the Danish international, there remains a "realistic probability" of a transfer to Newcastle materializing.

Devastating injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles left the club in a precarious situation. With such thin depth behind a key first-team position, reinforcement is growing into more of a necessity, and Fabian Schar's red card dismissal in Newcastle's season opener against Southampton did not support the situation. Howe and his entourage may be more inclined to pay up to the demands as a result of these recent developments.

Romano: Newcastle 'Still Trying' for Crystal Palace's Guehi

Deal is close but there is still work to do

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that the transfer of Guehi to Newcastle remains a possibility, and an agreement may be "close", although the journalist was also quick to note that there was still some work to do. He said:

"They [Newcastle] are close, since end of July, so close, yes, but it's not done yet, and the clubs are still talking, are still negotiating, but it's still not a done deal. "So the conversation is ongoing now, obviously, after having many bids rejected, Newcastle are very careful also in the communication of this story, because they're spending a long time trying to sign the player. "But the negotiations are still ongoing. They are still trying. Let's see if they can pay what Crystal Palace want."

Newcastle Identify Edmond Tapsoba as Alternative

Talks have taken place for the Bayer Leverkusen man

As a deal for Guehi edges nearer, there remains the fear of the deal collapsing and Newcastle have turned to the Bundesliga for a contingency plan. Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba impressed with his heroics during the invincible season led by Xabi Alonso, and his performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs.

As per Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie, Newcastle have reportedly opened talks in the form of an enquiry for the Burkina Faso international. However, the German champions shut down the approach from the Premier League outlet, reasoning that the player was "not for sale".

Chelsea duo, Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah have also been discussed as alternatives, should the chase for Guehi fall through.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com