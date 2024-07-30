Highlights Newcastle close to recruitment breakthrough, with Malick Thiaw potentially arriving from AC Milan.

Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen his squad for next season, but has thus far been left frustrated in the transfer window.

Liverpool could potentially sign Anthony Gordon, who is attracted to the move.

Newcastle United's slow summer transfer window could be about to burst into life, with Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards claiming the club 'are close to seeing a breakthrough' with regard to incoming recruitment.

The Magpies have added goalkeepers Odyesseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy to their ranks, as well as Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer. However, Eddie Howe is yet to acquire a marquee signing who will make a significant impact on the squad next season.

The north-west club are reportedly in 'active contact' with AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw's agent, although no agreement has been reached with the Italian club as their asking price is deemed too excessive by the Newcastle hierarchy. Thiaw has been the most heavily linked player in a quiet summer at St James' Park, but Edwards has hinted that the possible breakthrough could be centred around the 22-year-old.

Newcastle Close to Breakthrough

Howe will be eager to strengthen his squad

After finishing seventh and narrowly missing out on a place in European competition, Howe will have been keen to bolster his ensemble ahead of next season, in order to launch another assault on the top six. The Toon were hindered by a lack of depth last campaign, so quickly bulking out the squad before the deadline in August will be of paramount importance.

However, thus far it's been a frustrating window for the English manager, with little movement in regard to incomings. Speculation around the need to sell in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules was quickly dismissed after Elliot Anderson went to Nottingham Forest for £35 million, while moves for star players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been all but ruled out.

This sterility in the market may be about to change, however, with Telegraph reporter Edwards writing on X how he expects a breakthrough soon:

The Tyneside club are understood to be in the market for a centre-back, to provide cover and competition for starting duo Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, with Thiaw being mooted as the primary target.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are also reportedly looking for a right-winger, with Miguel Almiron likely to leave for the Saudi Pro-League. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville is said to be of interest, valued at £40 million by the Yorkshire club.

Thiaw's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Pass Accuracy 91.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.89 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 3.44 Tackles Per 90 1.89 Interceptions Per 90 0.72 Clearances Per 90 3.06 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.06

Newcastle Could Still Lose Gordon

The winger is wanted by Liverpool

While moves away from the north-east are unlikely to materialise this summer for Isak or Guimaraes, another key player could feasibly make his way through the exit door. Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Anthony Gordon, who is said to have had his head turned by the speculation linking him to Anfield.

The boyhood Reds fan scored 12 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions for Howe's team last season, and although an injury-free campaign for Harvey Barnes would lessen the blow of losing the former Everton man, it would still represent a huge loss. However, the Newcastle board are understood to be demanding a hefty fee from Liverpool if they want to land their man.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 30/07/2024